Government suffers “friendly fire” in NA – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani government led by Tehreek-i-Insaf was the target of friendly fire on Wednesday in the National Assembly, with ruling alliance lawmakers from the three provinces he heads criticizing for his failure on different fronts.

Sardar Riaz Mehmood Mazari, a lawmaker from the Sadiqabad PTI (Rahim Yar Khan), berated the federal and Punjab governments for failing to maintain public order in his constituency.

Speaking on a point of order, he said he even met Prime Minister Imran Khan four times and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed to brief them. the deterioration of the law and order situation in the Sindh and Balochistan border areas, but to no avail.

He said 10 people had been killed recently in broad daylight in the area while only three deaths had taken place there in the past six months. He said theft incidents had never happened in the past.

Cryptocurrency shouldn’t be rushed in, the house said

He said some of the incidents were attributed to the Balochistan Liberation Army and others to dacoits coming from Sindh.

Mr Mazari said that in an effort to prevent such incidents from happening again, he had met with all high-level figures except the chief of the army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He had promised residents of his constituency during his election campaign that he would ensure peace in the region and the availability of water, he said. I get messages every day on WhatsApp from people asking me about broken promises.

I will tell you later what words they use when mentioning government, Mr Mazari said.

He went on to say that the people in his riding only wanted peace. Is this too much for this government?

Earlier, Shazia Marri of PPP parliamentarians raised the issue of the murder of nine villagers in Sadiqabad tehsil of Rahimyar Khan district. She said this was a serious problem and the government and law enforcement agencies should act to improve the situation immediately.

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari said her village is also located in the district, adding that the dacoits usually come from the Kashmore area and are sponsored by the Sindh police.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the government was doing its best to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property.

Vice President Qasim Suri referred the matter to the House Standing Committee on the Interior.

Junaid Akbar, a lawmaker from the Batkhela PTI, warned that not only the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), but the entire country would be affected if promises made to people in the region were not kept.

He said tax exemption commitments and other incentives had been made on the floor of the house, and stressed the need to punish those responsible for not implementing promised measures.

Another lawmaker suggested that a ministry be set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to look into the affairs of former Fata.

Agha Hasan Baloch, Information Secretary of the National Party of Balochistan and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interprovincial Coordination, raised the issue of human rights violations in his province.

He said even women and children were not spared now in the province which has seen five surgeries. People must have the right to live, he said.

He alleged that members of the provincial assembly had been added to the list of missing persons and said they included two female lawmakers.

The lower house of parliament, meanwhile, was told the government was open to new technologies but would not rush cryptocurrency.

Responding to a notice of appeal regarding the failure to formulate a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency in the country, Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan said: We will proceed with caution. We don’t want to take any chances.

He said that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is of the opinion that any step towards the introduction of cryptocurrency in Pakistan should be taken after careful consideration of its pros and cons, in order to avoid harm. undue losses to the entities regulated by it and to depositors. Any wrong step could threaten financial stability and create risks.

He said one of the issues involved was that there was no central issuer and no guarantee jurisdiction. He said, however, that the SBP was liaising with international stakeholders on the issue.

Usama Qadri of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement pointed out that the number of people using cryptocurrency has grown from just 30,000 in 2013 to 56 million in 2021.

He said India has established four cryptocurrency exchanges.

He was of the opinion that young people would not need jobs if cryptocurrency was introduced to the country.

Posted in Dawn, le 21 October 2021

