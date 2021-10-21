Coronavirus India Live News: India now has a strong ‘protective shield’ of 100 crore doses of Covid vaccine to fight biggest pandemic in 100 years, says Prime Minister Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits RML Hospital as number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 100 crore mark (Photo: ANI) Coronavirus variants and vaccinations, active coronavirus cases in India Today News, October 21 Live updates: New milestone! India crossed the 100 crore mark for vaccination against Covid-19 on Thursday. According to data from the Union Ministry of Health, 75% of the estimated adult population in the country have already received the first dose, while 31% are fully vaccinated. “India is making history,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter after India crossed the 100 crore mark. “We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and the collective spirit of 130 million Indians,” he said on Tweet. “Congratulations to India for crossing 100 crore in vaccinations. I thank our doctors, nurses and everyone who worked to achieve this feat. “ History of Indian scripts. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, business and the collective spirit of 130 million Indians. Congratulations to India for crossing the 100 crore vaccination mark. Thanks to our doctors, nurses and everyone who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 21 October 2021 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet praised the country for achieving the feat and said it was the result of the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ! AreNarendraModi #VaccineCentury pic.twitter.com/11HCWNpFan Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) 21 October 2021 Mandaviya yesterday appealed to all who are eligible to get vaccinated without delay and contribute to India’s historic vaccination journey. The country is on the verge of a century of vaccines. To be part of this golden event, I call on citizens who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated immediately. Please contribute to this historic vaccination trip to India, Mandaviya said in a tweet. India took 85 days to hit the 10 crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20 crore mark and 29 more days to hit the 30 crore mark, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The country took 24 days to hit the 40 crore mark from the 30 crore doses, then another 20 days to break the 50 crore mark for vaccination on August 6. It then took 76 days to pass the 100 crore mark. More than 65% of total vaccine doses were given in rural areas, an indicator of equity in access to vaccines, even as health experts have raised global concerns over vaccine inequality. Just over 3% of people in low-income countries are reported to have received a single dose. With improved availability of the Covid-19 vaccine, the health ministry urged states to focus now on second dose coverage. Meanwhile, India has reported 18,454 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, bringing its overall Covid-19 tally to 3,41 27,450, while the number of active cases in the country has risen to 1 78,831, according to data from the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. With the addition of 160 deaths, the number of deaths from Covid-10 rose to 4,52,811, the health ministry said. The daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been less than 30,000 in the past 27 consecutive days and less than 50,000 for 116 consecutive days now. Here is the latest verified news from India and around the world on the coronavirus pandemic:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/health/coronavirus-covid-19-india-live-news-second-wave-is-subsiding-but-not-fair-to-say-now-that-worst-is-over-says-dk-paul-as-india-braces-for-third-wave-amid-festive-rush/2351388/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos