China, UN Should Work For Common Prosperity

The Vision China event was held to mark the 50th anniversary, which will fall on Monday, of the restoration of China's legal seat at the United Nations.

China daily.

China should play a pivotal role in working with the United Nations and the rest of the world to further consolidate multilateralism and chart a course for growth in the decades to come, prominent officials and academics around the world said.

They highlighted the need to do so during a Vision China virtual keynote session hosted by China daily Wednesday.

Through video speeches, participants called the restoration a landmark event and summarized China’s philosophy and recipe for promoting common peace and prosperity.

Chinese solutions are helpful in overcoming issues threatening the world’s economic and security prospects, including the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

To restore all rights of the People’s Republic of China, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 by an overwhelming majority on 25 October 1971.

Over the past 50 years, China has contributed to global development and has actively promoted the settlement of disputes and conflicts by peaceful means.

Amina MohammedUN Under-Secretary-General said, “I would like to take this opportunity to commend China for its support to the United Nations over the past five decades.

“We not only appreciate China’s continued financial support over decades, which enables the entire United Nations system to support world peace and development, but its support for the historic reforms we are undertaking to strengthen the United Nations development system for the future, ”Mohammed said. .

Wang chao, president of the United Nations China Association and chairman of the Chinese People’s Foreign Affairs Institute, said China has played an increasingly important role in UN affairs, alongside ‘other developing countries’ over the past 50 years, and that it has ‘become a leader in South-South cooperation by engaging in multifaceted development assistance’.

“The world is now at a new historical starting point. In the future, China will continue to be a true follower of multilateralism,” he added.

Zhou Shuchun, member of the Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and publisher and editor of China daily, said, “The past half century has witnessed a profound change in China’s status in the global landscape and, more importantly, has witnessed the country’s unique contribution to the advancement of mankind.

“As a symbol of China as an ‘anchor of stability’ for the world today, the country sends the largest number of members of UN peacekeeping missions around the world among the permanent members of the Security Council, “he added.

Ahcene Boukhelfa, algeria ambassador to China, said that China “is the biggest player defending the world against unipolarity, because of its negative effects such as wars, permanent conflicts and hostilities between states”.

“China is a leading contributor to many international organizations in various fields, and Chinese funding has contributed to the success of many programs run by United Nations organizations,” he said, praising the competence of the staff. Chinese and its role in these agencies.

During the general debate at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly last month, President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Development Initiative to strengthen teamwork for global growth amid the pandemic.

Echoing Xi’s initiative, speakers at the Vision China event highlighted greater economic push for developing countries, sustained global growth and enhanced UN influence, expressing their hopes for the future. to future China-UN collaboration.

Mohammed, UN Under-Secretary-General, said she expects China “to continue to play a central role in reaffirming the value of multilateral collaboration so that the United Nations is properly equipped and ready to perform. their mandates “.

UN “counts on China” to support its work to promote climate action, defend world peace and help fully deliver on the promise of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development , she said.

Jeffrey Sachs, President of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Director of from Columbia University Center for Sustainable Development, said: “We should take these 50 years as a real indicator that we need another 50 years of solid cooperation and strong multilateralism.

As a military approach does not work for political, social or terrorist problems on the planet, countries “can solve cooperatively through economic investments” to fight hunger, unemployment, economic weakness and poor infrastructure, Sachs said.

Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of the China Institute for International Studies, defined China as a provider of public goods to the international community, and he called the Belt and Road initiative “the most the world’s great platform for international cooperation “.

“It comes from China, but its benefits are shared by the world. For example, the China-Europe Railway Express has played an important role in combating COVID-19 and revitalizing the economy, ”he said.

Matteo marchisio, representative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development in China and Mongolia, said that China’s great contribution to the world shows that reducing poverty across the world “is possible in our lifetime.”

Since China has eliminated extreme poverty at home, the next “testing ground” will be outside its borders, Marchisio said. Meeting global challenges and building global public goods “will be the area where China and the United Nations overlap and can work in the future,” he added.

Xu Shuyun, board member of the United Nations Association of China for the United Nations, said future reform of the United Nations system should be done to “further improve priority setting and budget control and forge greater synergy between multilateral development processes “.

“We should encourage more young Chinese to join the United Nations system and work for its noble cause,” he said. “A few specialized United Nations agencies are now headed by Chinese. However, generally speaking, we still need more young Chinese to join the United Nations system, not only at headquarters but also in the field around the world.

