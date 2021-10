The Irish Times take on Covid-19 in the UK: stumbling into another crisis

Some 223 people died from Covid-19 in the UK on Tuesday, the highest daily toll from the disease since March. 43,738 additional new cases have been confirmed. Daily hospitalizations are approaching 1,000 for the first time in more than a month. For now, we think the policy is working, says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. If it is success, what would failure look like? The situation across the UK has alarmed health services so much that calls for further restrictions are growing louder. As hospitals face a harsh winter, the National Health Service Confederation, which represents healthcare operators in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, has warned the country risks slipping into crisis unless preventive measures are taken. Various reasons have been suggested for the incidence rate in the UK, which is higher than in much of Western Europe. His early advances in immunization meant that declining immunity was always likely to become apparent before in countries that started off more slowly. His heavy use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which studies suggest may decline slightly faster than the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, could also be a factor. But while the immunity cut was beyond the control of Boris Johnson’s government, and his introduction of a recall program is an attempt to remedy the problem, some of his own decisions have undoubtedly compromised the Kingdom’s ability. United to keep the disease under control. For all intents and purposes, England is behaving as if the pandemic is over. Capacity crowds attend indoor and outdoor events. The wearing of masks has decreased considerably. Social distancing is largely a thing of the past. In addition, the government was slow to authorize vaccines for adolescents, a delay that allowed the virus to circulate more widely in early fall. When health officials call on the Johnsons government to adopt plan B of its strategy, they are only suggesting a return to measures still common in Europe: forcing people to wear masks in crowded places, discouraging unnecessary indoor gatherings and work from home if possible. Yesterday, Kwarteng said Plan B was not yet necessary. Its rather questionable logic was that while the death rate was very high, it was still lower than that of the third wave. Given the high price people across the UK are paying for the rising number of cases, the case for simple measures like wearing masks and smaller crowds is evident. The longer Johnson’s delays, the more likely it is that the UK will be forced to reintroduce broader restrictions such as school closures or an overseas travel ban. And given the heavy traffic across the Irish Sea, the longer it takes Britain to bring Covid-19 under control, the harder it will be for Ireland to contain its own growing number of cases.

