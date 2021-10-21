Politics
Erdoan drones reach sub-Saharan Africa
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan arrived in Angola, a country in southern Africa, on Sunday for the first leg of a three-country tour in Africa. Erdoan landed in Togo on Tuesday and Nigeria on Wednesday. The Turkish president has signed important agreements / memoranda of understanding, notably on energy, defense industry and mining with sub-Saharan countries.
The tour takes place amid mounting tensions at home as the main leader of the opposition Republican People’s Party, Kemal Kldarolu, in a video post shared on social media over the weekend, called on Turkish bureaucrats to s ‘oppose the Erdogan government and what he calls a mafia system.
In his statement, Kldarolu appealed: You are not a servant of the Erdogans family but an honorable official of this (Turkish) state. This is my last call, effective Monday October 18, you will also be responsible for all your support for illegal requests of this order. You can’t get away with this dirty work saying, I got orders. He believes Erdogan turned the Turkish state into his own family state, but that transformation is on the horizon as the Turkish state is once again on the path to a people’s state.
Erdogan at a press conference held at Istanbul airport before his departure for Angola suggested that Kldarolu had committed a crime by calling on the bureaucracy to oppose the specially elected government.
Questions regarding Erdoan’s health were once again raised as he answered questions by viewing the notes at the press conference.
Erdoan, however, appeared in better health in his speech to the Angolan parliament on Monday. I feel blessed to be with you in this parliament. On behalf of my nation, I convey my warmest greetings to the Angolan nation. We have 6,000 kilometers between us but we know that no border can be drawn between hearts. My visit has historical significance as I am the first Turkish President to visit Angola. The effect of the synergy that will be created by the cooperation of Angola, an important country in sub-Saharan Africa, and Turkey, which is the bridge connecting the continents of Asia and Europe, will undoubtedly be felt. in a very large geography.
The African continent is one of the regions with which we have thousands of links and with which our country has the deepest relations.
The history of our nation’s relations with the African peoples dates back to the 10th century. The most important characteristic of our common history is that it is based on mutual respect, sincerity, cooperation and brotherhood. We are a nation which does not have the stain of colonialism in its history and is not ashamed of colonialism. Erdogan underscored the nation’s pride in its history as a country that was never colonized.
Erdogan mentioned the imperialist powers, which have had a bloody history and are now trying to take advantage of the post-WWII global security architecture. He further underlined how these imperialist powers still refuse to recognize the independence of African countries despite the sacrifice of millions of lives to obtain freedom on the continent.
He claimed that Turkey rejects the West-centered orientalist approach to the African continent. I hope that we will soon reach a trade volume of $ 500 million, we are ready to help improve Angola’s infrastructure, and we have vast opportunities for cooperation in the military and security fields. The Turkey Africa III Economic and Business Forum to be held on October 21 and 22 in Istanbul will help improve Turkey’s relations with Africa and of course with Angola.
Erdogan’s second stop on his Africa tour was Togo, after a two-day visit to Angola. Our embassy in Lomé has been operational since April 1 of this year and we hope that Togo will soon open its embassy in Ankara. We have reached a trade volume of 148 million dollars in 2020 and Turkish companies are ready to sign exemplary investments in the tourism, agriculture, energy and construction sectors in Togo. Turkey and the Turkish Council will donate covid-19 vaccines to Togo, Burkina Faso and Liberia. Turkey is ready and willing to sign military and security cooperation agreements with Togo to prevent terrorism from infiltrating this region. Erdogan said Tuesday at a press conference with Togolese President Faure Gnassingb.
I have made 38 visits to 28 African states and plan to revisit a few African states soon and will come back again and again Erdoan said while stressing his commitment to the continent to the Togolese media.
Erdoan held a joint press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari following their talks in Abuja on Wednesday. Buhari praised Turkey for receiving and accommodating 4 million refugees fleeing conflict areas, including Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
We are strengthening our cooperation on military defense and security issues with Nigeria, which fights against terrorist organizations, armed gangs and piracy, ”Erdoan commented at the press conference.
Erdoan’s ruling Justice and Development Party has recognized the importance of Africa and identified relations with the continent as a central pillar of its foreign policy. In the spirit of strengthening relations with the continent, Turkey launched a policy of opening up to Africa in 2003. Turkey increased its trade volume with Africa from 5.4 billion dollars in 2003 to 25 , $ 3 billion in 2020 and increased its embassies from 12 in 2002 to 43 in 2021.
Former Turkish President Abdullah Gl, who visited many countries on the African continent and hosted the first Turkish-African summit held in Istanbul in 2008, has repeatedly mentioned that Turkey plans to pursue an African-centric policy. on humanitarianism.
However, the development of military cooperation and the promotion of the Turkish defense industry are at the heart of Erdoen’s political and economic strategies in Africa. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar accompanied Erdoan on his tour of Africa and insisted on signing military and defense agreements with African states.
Reuters reported last week that Turkey had sold the armed drone Bayraktar TB2, produced by the Turkish company owned by Erdoan’s son-in-law, Seluk Bayraktar, to Ethiopia and Morocco. Cairo, for its part, opposed sending Turkish drones to the region. Nigerian customs officials have repeatedly intercepted illegal arms shipments from Turkey in the country’s ports and a senior Nigerian official; Colonel Hameed Ali raised the issue with the Turkish Ambassador to Abuja in 2017.
Erdoan has already firmly established its presence in the Horn of Africa by developing military relations with Ethiopia and Kenya as well as establishing the largest Turkish military base in Somalia.
Erdoan also aims to establish a strong presence in West Africa, as the region has a considerably large Muslim population, while Ankara pursues an ambitious foreign policy based on anti-French sentiment in the region.
Turkish media reported that Angolan President Joao Lourencos requested Turkish-made combat drones during his trip to Turkey three months ago. Losing ground at home hasn’t stopped Erdoan from winning in Africa along with his fellow businessmen who have won almost every state tender in Turkey and now have their eyes on the African continent.
* Shannon Ebrahim, foreign editor-in-chief of the group
