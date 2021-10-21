News18 Dawn | India Scripts History, PM Modi Tweets on 1 Billion Vaccine Feat; Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s bail request on October 26





21 Oct 2021 11:18 AM IS Dawn coronavirus-live-updates-covid19-vaccine-1-billion-doses-cowin-pm-narendra-modi-australia-india-cases-who-walkin-4345730.html ”> Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Scripts History, Tweets PM Modi on 1 Billion Vaccine Feat, expresses gratitude to doctors and nurses India today passed the historic milestone of completing 1 billion (100 crore) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, nine months after launching the world’s largest vaccination campaign. Hailing the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has made history. Mumbai Drug Bust Live Updates: Bombay HC to Hear Aryan Khan’s Bail Application on Oct 26; Shah Rukh Khan at Arthur Road Prison to meet his son Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Arthur Road Prison today to meet his son Aryan after prison officials authorized an in-person meeting. Physical meetings will be allowed from today, a few days after being banned due to the Covid protocol. Thursday is the 18th day in prison for the Aryans since their arrest. His plea will now be heard by the Bombay high court around 10:30 a.m., a day after a special court in Mumbai denied the release on bail of Shah Rukh Khan’s son in the drug case. filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Covishield emerges as champion with India delivering 1 billion jabs in goal of eliminating Covid En route to administering 100 crore doses, India used three vaccines as part of its Covid inoculation campaign which began on January 16 Covishield developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford University and mass produced here by Serum Institute of India (SII), based in Pune, the indigenous Covaxin of Bharat Biotech, based in Hyderabad, and the Russians Sputnik V. These are all two-shot vaccines. India’s journey to 100 Crore of Covid vaccine doses and the many milestones along the way India became the second country after China to cross the 100 crore mark. But the fundamental difference between the two nations is the accessibility to related data. China claims to have vaccinated more than 2.23 billion people. He even claimed last month that he had fully vaccinated more than 100 crore of people, but there is no open source data available to validate this. China even claims to have produced more than half of worlds Covid vaccines so far. Modified bofors, drone killers, ultralight howitzers: India releases big guns to increase firepower at BAC An improved 1960s air defense gun to take on hostile UAVs, new ultralight howitzers, sets of new mortars as well as modified Bofors guns amid heightened tensions with China over the real line of control, India has dramatically improved its firepower at undefined borders here. India Passes 1 Billion Vaccinations: A Look At Some Unique Ways Indians Got Stung India completed 1 billion (100 crore) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine today, nine months after launching the world’s largest vaccination campaign, with the government planning a mega celebration for this great achievement. | About 75 percent of all adults received the first dose of the vaccine and 31 percent received both doses. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh administered the highest vaccine doses, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat. Read all Latest news, latest news and Coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

