“Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people”: NBA player denounces Chinese “brutal” Xi Jinping in social media missive





An NBA player called Chinese President Xi Jinping a brutal dictator and said on Wednesday that Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people, risking rekindling tensions between Beijing and the American Basketball League. Enes Kanter, who plays at the Boston Celtics center, wrote on Twitter: Dear brutal dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese government. Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people! I stand by my Tibetan siblings and support their calls for freedom, he added, alongside a photo of a few sneakers adorned with Tibetan iconography and bearing the slogan Free Tibet. Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control from China, which claims to have peacefully liberated the rugged plateau in 1951 and brought infrastructure and education to the previously underdeveloped region. < class=""> Its edges. File photo: Enes Kanter via Twitter. But human rights activists and exiles claim that China’s central government practices religious repression, torture, forced sterilization and cultural erosion through forced re-education. Kanter’s post speaking in support of various political causes was also posted on Facebook. Global brands, including the NBA, have in recent years been consumed by public relations crises and suffered financial repercussions in China after touching on politically sensitive topics. In 2019, Chinese broadcasters dropped out of the league after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. < class=""> < class=""> < class=""> AFP is a global news agency providing rapid and in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world, from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest advancements in health, science and technology. . More by AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hongkongfp.com/2021/10/21/tibet-belongs-to-the-tibetan-people-nba-player-slams-chinas-brutal-xi-jinping-in-social-media-missive/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos