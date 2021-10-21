“Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people”: NBA player denounces Chinese “brutal” Xi Jinping in social media missive

An NBA player called Chinese President Xi Jinping a brutal dictator and said on Wednesday that Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people, risking rekindling tensions between Beijing and the American Basketball League.
Enes Kanter, who plays at the Boston Celtics center, wrote on Twitter: Dear brutal dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese government. Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!
I stand by my Tibetan siblings and support their calls for freedom, he added, alongside a photo of a few sneakers adorned with Tibetan iconography and bearing the slogan Free Tibet.
Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control from China, which claims to have peacefully liberated the rugged plateau in 1951 and brought infrastructure and education to the previously underdeveloped region.
But human rights activists and exiles claim that China’s central government practices religious repression, torture, forced sterilization and cultural erosion through forced re-education.
Kanter’s post speaking in support of various political causes was also posted on Facebook.
Global brands, including the NBA, have in recent years been consumed by public relations crises and suffered financial repercussions in China after touching on politically sensitive topics.
In 2019, Chinese broadcasters dropped out of the league after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.