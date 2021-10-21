The defense of John Eastman’s Jan. 6 Trump memo is beyond irritation.





As the California State Bar plans to initiate disciplinary proceedings against John Eastman for his role in Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election, the former dean of Chapman Law School has begun to defend his infamous legal note on the January 6 storyline. . In this memo, Eastman war gam[es] alternatives to allow Mike Pence, in fulfilling his constitutional duty as vice president to count electoral votes, to reject the votes of seven swing states, all of which had duly certified voters for Joe Biden at the time of writing of the note. Much like the contents of his memo, Eastman’s defense threatens to subvert democratic institutions and established legal principles, this time by evading his responsibility as a sworn advocate to uphold the rule of law to provide legal advice. in accordance with professional standards of rigor, honesty and standards of justice enforced by the state bar. Now, despite the words written on the pages he himself wrote describing how to get around the law he orally advised Pence to follow the law, Eastman seeks to avoid the authority of the bar to sanction the misconduct. professional counsel on the basis of documents providing inappropriate legal advice. This defense, like the underlying opinion, is based on inaccurate statements which cannot remain unchallenged.

In his recent attempt to justify his rating, first revealed by Bob Woodward and Robert Costas’ book Peril, Eastman makes two claims, one of which appears to confirm his guilt, while the other makes an all-too-practical alibi. which ultimately fails.

First, Eastman suggests that the public outcry over his alleged complicity in Trump’s coup attempt was based on bad reporting from the Washington Post and other media, which took statements from a draft version of his. note, not the full note, which Eastman says contains the final storylines he advised Pence to follow.

The problem is that the full memo, to which Eastman hyperlinks, itself appears to constitute grounds for professional discipline. It contains several glaring inaccuracies about the process for certifying electoral votes in swing states. After falsely claiming that important state election laws have been changed or completely removed in major swing states, Eastman offers a list of larger violations, including false claims that Georgia has refused to appoint a judge to hear Trump’s election challenge, that poll observers were illegally banned in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and that Nevada’s ballot signatures were not properly inspected. Notably, Eastman’s fair defense of his memo conveniently fails to defend the veracity of these claims because he cannot.

More seriously, Eastman used these factual inaccuracies to present a menu of legally questionable options for Pence to circumvent the 2020 election results. Although the note begins with the option to maintain Bidens’ election by counting voters certified, it focuses primarily on options that result in TRUMP WINS without analyzing anywhere whether one is more legally defensible than another. In Trump’s first victory scenario, Eastman says Pence could determine[] on its own which ballots were valid and reject those from states where state legislatures did not certify their own voters lists based on all the evidence and letters from state legislators questioning the certifications . What Eastman fails to note is that state legislatures generally do not have the legal authority to certify voters; that authority rests with executive officials, who had already certified voters despite numerous attempts by a few pillars of Trump (and, in Georgia, Trump himself) to prevent it. Perhaps acknowledging this weakness, Eastman’s memo then sets out an even more drastic option: that Pence could simply dismiss certified voters from swing states outright on the basis of ongoing election disputes, by sending the election back to the House. , where Trump would win. Again, Eastman conveniently fails to add that Trump had lost over 60 election-contesting lawsuits (with just one insignificant victory), including cases that were dismissed by federal appeals courts and ignored by the Supreme Court. while the only other electoral disputes were advanced in state legislatures. by pro-Trump conspirators.

In the final scenario (which Eastman now claims to have recommended), the memo relies on that same subterfuge regarding the validity of the ongoing election challenges to claim that Pence could adjourn Congress and delay the count until the challenges be resolved, presumably including challenges such as the one recently concluded. in Arizona eight months after the Electoral College tally, which actually added to Bidens’ margin of victory there. In a conclusion noting that the memo was never really meant to provide sound legal advice based on truth, Eastman concludes: BOLD, Sure. But this election was stolen by a strategic Democratic plan aimed at systematically flouting existing electoral laws for partisan ends; no longer played by Queensbury rules, therefore. In other words, by falsely claiming Democrats were cheating, Eastman is suggesting that Trump should also be cheating.

There are four basic problems with the rating from the perspective of a lawyer’s professional responsibility to follow the rules of ethics set out by the state bar:

First, he is an extremely bad lawyer, making inaccurate claims on the factual record and distorting the 12th Amendment and the Electoral Tally Act beyond a reasonable interpretation based on inappropriate precedents and wrong quotes. interpreted.

Second, it does not demonstrate independent legal judgment, as lawyers advising clients are required to exercise, but rather presents a biased view designed to advance a predetermined end, which is prohibited. Lawyers who advise clients are required to explicitly explain to them the weaknesses and risks of the proposed legal action plans. They are not allowed to present unsupported options without judging their relative legal merits or deviating from the facts and the law when advising clients on how to act, which is precisely what the note d ‘Eastmans did.

Third, the memo advises Eastman’s client President Donald Trump on how to overthrow a legitimately elected president, Joe Biden, effectively helping his client to commit public fraud in violation of fundamental democratic rules protecting free and fair elections. and the peaceful transition of power. .

And fourth, after the last point, it subverts the rule of law and the administration of justice that Eastman, like all lawyers, has sworn to uphold.

In all of these respects, Eastman’s memo is reminiscent of another infamous legal memo authored by then-Legal Counsel John Yoo, which authorized the use of torture in violation of international and federal law. The Torture Memo was found by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility to be so lacking in basic legal rigor that it constituted a failure to exercise independent professional judgment. By comparison, Eastman’s memo makes the torture memo look like a paragon of legal reasoning.

So it makes sense that Eastman is trying to squeeze in with this second line of defense: that, while he was writing the note, he finally told Pence orally, in the Oval Office, not to exercise all the authority that the note clearly stated Pence had. In Eastmans’ account, he told Pence that it would be foolish of him to reject voters in the absence of state certification of Trump’s alternative voters and that instead he was advising Pence to delay the process at the request of those state legislatures so that they can consider the matter. This defense should not absolve Eastman of professional discipline by the bar.

On the one hand, the advice Eastman now admits to giving was itself fatally flawed as there were no legitimate challenges left and no state legislature had called for the proceedings to be delayed. In short, Eastmans admitted that the councils were making a legally frivolous argument, based on false factual allegations, designed to advance a catastrophic result: to overthrow a legitimate presidential election.

Just as seriously, Eastmans Self-Defense is taking a position that, if followed, would wreak havoc on the authority of the bar to discipline lawyers based on documented evidence of misconduct. By asking a lawyer’s bar judge for a written legal opinion not based on what he explicitly recommends but rather on what the lawyer may (or may not) have said orally in a meeting with a client, Eastman’s defense threatens the rule of law, both because it ignores the fact that lawyers have a positive obligation to ensure that their legal opinions analyze the options available to clients, and because doing so would provide a far too easy to circumvent professional regulations.

Indeed, the fact that Eastman is now saying that he denied the more egregious parts of his note is proof that he shouldn’t have written those parts in the first place. Plus, his defense serves as a very handy alibi since the only ones in the room where Eastman allegedly called his own legal analysis stupid were Trump, Pence, and some of Pence’s aides. Eastman cites an aid statement to the New York Times as corroboration, but this too must be viewed with a tremendous degree of skepticism given the anonymity of the supply and that all parties involved, including Pence, benefit from the peddled narrative. .

Ultimately, the Bar shouldn’t lightly accept Eastman’s defense of his rating, which is to say, I didn’t really mean it. If that was enough to avoid professional sanction for a written legal product, then every steamy memo demonstrating misconduct by the lawyer could be dismissed with the same practical warning that the advice on the page was not what the lawyer wanted. really pass it on.

Eastman, of course, deserves due process at the bar, which will have to prove he broke the rules with clear and convincing evidence. In my opinion, the memo speaks for itself since it meets this standard and justifies the professional sanction. Don’t let Eastman add alternative facts obscure the real ones.

