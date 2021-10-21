PM Modi invites global CEOs to explore oil and gas in India, Energy News, ET EnergyWorld





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the red carpet for the global oil and gas giants on Wednesday and invited them to come explore India’s oil and natural gas as he detailed his government’s reforms in the area. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the red carpet for the global oil and gas giants on Wednesday and invited them to come explore India’s oil and natural gas as he detailed his government’s reforms in the area. In his annual interaction with CEOs and experts in the global oil and gas industry, he said the goal is to make India “aatmanirbhar” or self-sufficient in the oil and gas sector. Industry leaders praised the measures taken by the government to improve energy access, energy affordability and energy security. According to an official statement, the prime minister discussed in detail the reforms undertaken in the oil and gas sector over the past seven years, including those relating to exploration and licensing policy, gas marketing, policies on coal bed methane, coal gasification and the recent reform of the Indian Gas Exchange. These reforms will continue with the aim of making India an “aatmanirbhar” in the oil and gas sector, he added. Speaking of exploration and production, Modi said the focus has shifted from maximizing “income” to “production”. The Prime Minister also spoke of the need to improve crude oil storage facilities. Speaking about the rapid growth in demand for natural gas in the country, he highlighted the current and potential development of gas infrastructure, including pipelines, town gas distribution and LNG regasification terminals. He recalled that since 2016, the suggestions provided at these meetings have been extremely helpful in understanding the challenges facing the oil and gas sector. He added that India is a land of openness, optimism and opportunity and is full of new ideas, perspectives and innovations. “He called on CEOs and experts to partner with India in the exploration and development of the oil and gas sector in India,” the statement said. The interaction brought together industry leaders from around the world, including Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, BP CEO Bernard Looney, Reliance Industies boss Mukesh Ambani and Vedanta boss. Anil Agarwal. “They said India is rapidly adapting to new forms of clean energy technology and can play an important role in shaping global energy supply chains. “They spoke of ensuring a sustainable and equitable energy transition, and also gave their contributions and suggestions on further promoting clean and sustainable growth,” he added.

