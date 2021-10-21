British innovation organization ARIA is not going anywhere yet The Register

Update UK efforts to copy the US government and military innovation company DARPA have stalled, according to a research and development figurehead.

Appearing before the Science and Technology CommitteeSir John Kingman, former chairman of UK Research and Innovation, told MPs this morning that ARIA, the Agency for Advanced Research and Invention, was a good example of ministerial research spending that could be cut, sidelined or delayed.

“A high profile example would be ARIA, which has been this great plan for Boris Johnson’s government, and yet here we are a few years in the Johnson government and it still hasn’t started to happen,” he said. he declared to the deputies. .

Earlier this month suggested reports attempts to find a leader for the innovation unit were at a standstill.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which leads the ARIA project, was contacted for comment and offered the opportunity to take stock of progress.

ARIA Was launched as a policy statement in March of this year.

It was planned for 800 million investments in the budget and was to be modeled on the principles of the United States Agency for Advanced Research Projects (ARPA) now renamed DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). ARPA was at the origin of ARPAnet, a forerunner of the Internet.

Earlier this year, ARIA drew criticism for a lack of focus in its mission. Officially, it is charged with “funding high-risk research that offers high chances of rewards, by supporting breakthrough discoveries that could improve people’s lives.”

But Dr Peter Highnam, deputy director of DARPA, told the Science and Technology Committee: “Our mission is national security in the broad sense… is it possible? If so, how can we do it? If someone else is doing it, can we detect it, and how are we going to stop it? It’s very clear.”

The lack of progress on ARIA was part of Kingman’s concerns about how the government controls R&D spending.

He was addressing a select committee meeting to examine the government’s commitment to spend $ 2.4 billion on public sector R&D by 2024/2025.

As government spending was under pressure following the COVID corporate bailout, holiday scheme and declining tax revenues, the commitment to spend the money during the period appeared to have been dropped in the strategy of innovation released this summer.

The committee asked the Secretary of State if this was deliberate, but he did not answer the question, President Greg Clark said.

Kingman pointed out that when departments could be allocated money under the $ 22 billion, it could be spent in other ways.

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Manchester, told the committee that if the government reneged on its commitment to spend the figure of 22 billion on R&D by 2024/2025, it “would have a limited value and I question our ability to even begin to become a science superpower or to level up. “

She said: “Given, of course, the financial constraints, there is a difference between cost and investment, and sometimes even in tough times you have to invest in something that will earn you a lot more than what you pay for. you invest. ”

Updated to add at 15:49 UTC:



A BEIS spokesperson said: “The Advanced Research and Invention Agency will fund transformational research so that we can turn amazing ideas into new products and services, for the benefit of the whole of the UK. Legislation to create ARIA is currently under consideration in the House of Lords. Once operational, ARIA will be an invaluable addition to the UK’s thriving R&D ecosystem. “