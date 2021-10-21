7 years that Jokowi betrayed the people





Suara.com – About 1,000 student members of the Indonesian Students Executive Council (BEM SI) will hold a protest outside the State Palace today, Thursday (10/21/2021) at 10:00 AM WIB. They gathered to demand President Joko Widodo’s pledge after seven heads of government. “That’s right (today we took action at the State Palace), as part of President Joko Widodo’s seven years of leadership,” BEM SI coordinator for legal and rights issues said. of man and corruption, Zakky Musthofa Zuhad, confirmed by reporters. written Thursday (10/21/2021). It is estimated that this event will bring together around 1,000 students from several universities across the country. “About 1,000 confirmed,” Zakky said. Read also:

Police hand out candy in action in front of Gedung Sate, students: Tumben Good In addition to the Jakarta State Palace, BEM SI has also organized protests in several regions of Indonesia. “Lampung, Riau, Palembang, Kalimantan, NTB, Solo, Yogyakarta and others,” Zakky said. Based on the invitations distributed by BEM SI, they organized a protest because they considered that during the seven years of Jokowi’s administration, there were many unresolved issues. They also said that during this time Jokowi had betrayed the people. “Seven years of Jokowi betraying the people. Therefore, we invite all students in Indonesia from Sabang to Merauke and all elements of society to participate in the national action, the Gruduk call for the palace of the oligarchy” , wrote BEM SI in his invitation. On Wednesday, October 20, President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin had led the Indonesian government for two years, having been officially elected on the basis of the results of the general elections held in 2019. Read also:

CPCS poll: 61.7% of respondents are satisfied with the performance of Jokowi-Ma’ruf. In his first term, Jokowi took Jusuf Kalla as vice president, after being officially elected in the 2014 general election. The former governor of DKI Jakarta led the Indonesian government for seven years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/10/21/061842/bem-si-geruduk-istana-negara-hari-ini-7-tahun-jokowi-khianati-rakyat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

