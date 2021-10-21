Togo: President Weah returns home after an official visit to Togo





The President of the Republic, HE Dr George Manneh Weah, on Wednesday October 20, 2021, returned safe and sound from the Republic of Togo, one day after leaving the country for an official working visit. The flight carrying the president and his entourage touched down at Roberts International Airport (RIA) at 2:34 p.m. The Liberian president was invited by his Togolese counterpart, HE Faure Gnassingbé, with the president of Burkina Faso, to discuss issues of vital importance to the West African sub-region, mainly concerning the political and security crises in neighboring Guinea. During their stay in the Togolese capital Lomé, President Weah and his colleagues held talks on issues of sub-regional interest, with a focus on the political and security situation in neighboring Guinea. The president was keen to ensure that peace and stability reign in Guinea, right next to Liberia, since a military takeover there, campaigning for a smooth transition to democratic and civilian rule. “I am concerned about Guinea. They are our good neighbors and the transition to a democratic regime must be clear with a reasonable timetable,” said President Weah on his return from Togo. The Liberian leader said it was high time for Guinea to become a peaceful and secure nation, thus reiterating Liberia’s position, which is in line with the decision of the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS. Liberia and Guinea share common borders and have also enjoyed good bilateral cooperation for decades. President Weah also took the opportunity to hold bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was on a state visit to the country. During their talks, Presidents Weah and Erdogan weighed in on a wide range of issues, including possible cooperation on security, infrastructure and the economy, with the two leaders agreeing to continue the talks during a visit to State of the Liberian leader in Turkey before the end of the year. President Weah was greeted on his arrival at the AIR by a body of government officials led by Acting Cabinet President Nathaniel Farlo McGill, who is the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

