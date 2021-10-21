The judge who heard Trump’s trial to block January 6 subpoenas has already called rioters on Capitol Hill a “violent mob” trying to topple the government





Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of White House documents on the Capitol Riot.

Judge Tanya Chutkan was randomly assigned to hear the trial, Reuters reported.

Chutkan has already imposed severe sentences on those accused of the riots on the Capitol.

A federal judge assigned to the trial of former President Donald Trump brought to prevent disclosure of records to the House special committee investigating the Capitol riot has previously criticized the insurgency and handed down harsh sentences on the defendants.

Trump filed a lawsuit in Washington, DC on Monday, citing executive privilege as the reason why Trump-era White House documents relating to the attack should not be disclosed to the bipartisan Congressional committee that investigation.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan was randomly assigned to hear the case on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

In a separate court case earlier this month, Chutkan described the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol in January as a “violent mob seeking to overthrow the legally elected government.” She added that the crowd posed a “very real danger” to democracy, CNN reported.

The comments came during the conviction of Matthew Mazzocco, who pleaded guilty to demonstrating illegally on Capitol Hill. Chutkan sentenced Mazzocco to 45 days in prison, marking the first time that a participant in the Capitol riots has been sent to jail without prosecutors asking for it.

The prosecution had requested home confinement. But, the Washington Post reported, Chutkan said, “There must be consequences for participating in an attempt to violently overthrow the government, beyond just sitting at home.”

Chutkan also imposed sentences of at least 14 days on other participants in the insurgency, Reuters reported.

At least 11 participants in the January 6 riot have been sentenced to date.

The case filed by Trump, which Chutkan is due to hear, represents an important point in the Congressional committee’s attempts to obtain detailed information about the Capitol riot being held by the National Archives.

Trump argued in the lawsuit that he and his associates were protected by executive privilege and said the committee’s subpoenas were “invalid and unenforceable under the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

In addition to issuing subpoenas for the White House slice of documents, the committee summoned several former Trump aides, including Steve Bannon.

President Joe Biden’s administration has categorically rejected the arguments in Trump’s trial. The Associated Press reported on Monday that the White House lawyer wrote to Bannon – who refuses to comply with the subpoena – saying: “At this point, we are not aware of any reason for the refusal. of your client to appear for a deposition.

