The bandit debate turns sour





ISLAMABAD:

Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly began with a discussion of bandits that turned ugly, then saw the vice president exchanging impassioned words with a PPP MP.

During the session, PPP member Shazia Marri raised the issue of 10 people killed by bandits. She added that residents were so scared they were reluctant to give their statements to the police.

In response, Federal Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari said Kashmore – where the incident took place – was in Sindh where the provincial police “patronized” bandits. “When action is to be taken there, they [police] send the bandits from Sadiqabad to the regions of Rajanpur in the Punjab, ”she said.

When PPP lawmakers, especially Agha Rafiullah, protested against this, Vice President Qasim Suri told them to calm down.

Read The Sindh cabinet decides to clean up riparian areas of dacoits after the Shikapur incident

When Rafiullah tried to speak, Suri told him to stay seated. The vice president told Rafiullah he was a member and had his own status. “Why do you resort to being a lackey?” “

Rafiullah responded by saying that you were also the lackeys of “Peerni”, a reference to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

Bitter words were exchanged between the two men as a result of this.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said any interference in internal affairs would not be tolerated at all.

“This is not the political style of the PPP. Maybe he had been affected by PML-N, ”he added. The Minister of State recalled that the former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto had expelled a member of the PPP for having made obscene remarks against a woman.

“A woman [Bushra Bibi], which has nothing to do with politics, should not be dragged into it.

PTI member Sardar Riaz Mazari, tired of the tyranny of bandits, has erupted against his own federal and provincial governments. “The bandits rule from Rajanpur to Kashmore. Our people are not asking for streets and complaining about dirty sewer lines. They just want peace.

The PTI lawmaker said that with the exception of Amry chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, he raised the issue with the prime minister, chief minister and ISI chief, but nothing came of it. ‘has passed.

“It is sometimes said that the BLA [Balochistan Liberation Army] do. Whoever does, it is always our government that is responsible for stopping it.

Read more NA session finished in less than a minute

The Vice-President referred the matter to the Standing Committee on the Interior. Later, PTI members Junaid Akbar and Dr Haider Ali were furious at a notice calling attention to tribal districts.

Junaid demanded that when parliament decided to allocate 3% of the National Finance Commission (NFC) reward to tribal districts and not tax the region as well as provincially administered tribal areas (PATA) for five years, why it was not implemented.

“Instead, tax offices are being opened in the tribal and PATA districts. Lawmakers from tribal districts and PATA will stage a protest if that doesn’t stop. “

PPP’s Naveed Qamar said the PPP Sindh government did not agree to give tribal districts a 3% share in the NFC price.

