Air India divestment to revitalize civil aviation sector, PM Modi says





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the divestiture of Air India would revive domestic civil aviation. “The country has taken a big decision on Air India to ensure that the civil aviation industry operates professionally while ensuring the safety and convenience of passengers,” Modi said, addressing a ceremony after the inauguration of Kushinagar international airport in Kushinagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this month, the diverse group Tata had established itself as the successful bidder in the Air India divestiture process. The Tata group’s holding company, Tata Sons, through its wholly owned subsidiary Talace Private Limited, had submitted the winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore as the national carrier’s enterprise value. After the acquisition, the Tatas will hold a 100 percent stake in Air India (a full-service airline operating in domestic and international markets) as well as 100 percent in its subsidiary Air India Express (a low-cost airline for short-haul international operations, particularly in the geography of West Asia), and 50 percent in the Air India SATS joint venture (airport ground services and cargo handling). Without explicitly referring to the Tata group, the prime minister stressed that the Air India decision would inject new energy into the national civil aviation landscape. “A similar decision has been taken to open up national defense airspace to civilian use, which has led to the reduction in distance and travel time on several air routes.” Meanwhile, referring to the rapid pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in India, he said it would instill the confidence of foreign tourists by boosting India’s image as a “vaccinated country” and therefore safe for travel. ALSO READ: What will Tatas’ task be to relaunch Air India? Modi said flight academies were being set up at five airports while existing rules had been streamlined for training young people. He said around 1,000 new planes are expected to be added to the domestic air fleet due to the accelerated growth of the industry and the development of new airports. He also mentioned the roadmap for drones and the manpower needed for the new age segment. “I am convinced that the civil aviation sector will become the symbol of the rapid growth and economic development of the country,” Modi observed. Built at a cost of Rs 260 crore, Kushinagar Airport covers 590 acres and has world class facilities. It also has the largest UP runway of 3,200 meters and a width of 45 meters. The opening ceremony was marked by the arrival of a Sri Lankan Airlines flight carrying a large delegation, including Buddhist monks and pilgrims. Modi said that Kushinagar Airport will realize the global tourism potential of the National Buddhist Circuit and boost the socio-economic development of the entire Eastern UP region. “The airport will not only provide direct air connectivity and create jobs, but will also help farmers, traders, small businesses, entrepreneurs, the tourism industry, hotels and tour operators.” He said Kushinagar airport would lead to an increased influx of tourists from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Japan and Korea. He said that under flagship UDAN Yojana, more than 900 new routes had been approved, 350 of which had already been served by flights even as more than 50 new airports and airstrips had been developed. “Over the next 3-4 years, the plan is to prepare more than 200 airports, helipads and ports to serve seaplanes,” added the Prime Minister.

