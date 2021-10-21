Batik Sawit Nusantara palm wax batik presents given to Jokowi – Inforial

Information (The Jakarta Post) – ●

Thu 21 October 2021





Development efforts in the downstream palm oil sector are continuing, with “Indonesian palm batik”(Indonesian palm-based batik) emerging as the latest product to use palm oil products or derivatives in the manufacturing process.

Indonesian palm batik, batik that uses palm wax, was produced in response to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s call to expand the downstream activities of the palm oil industry to stimulate the development of other industries. .

The president’s appeal encouraged economic players to explore and seize the potential of palm oil products and derivatives.

The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI / IPOA) officially presented Batik Sawit Nusantara, a collaborative project involving individuals from across generations, to President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin.

The association also presented 55 pieces of Indonesian batik made from palm trees to the ministers.

GAPKI Vice President Togar Sitanggang explained that palm wax, a product derived from crude palm oil (CPO), was an innovation resulting from joint research by GAPKI and the National Organization for research and innovation for the evaluation and application of technological research (OR PPT-STRAND) and intended for use in the manufacture of batik.

According to the Togar project manager, Batik Sawit Nusantara took up the challenge of developing the oil palm to derive more benefits from the raw material.

“Behind the scenes of Indonesian palm batik was based on the belief that the benefits of oil palm, as Indonesia’s natural wealth, should be continually explored and promoted. [In addition], the call to develop downstream activities in the palm oil sector had to be answered, ”he said at a virtual press conference organized by GAPKI on October 18.

Togar expressed hope that the new, meaningful palm-based batik would inspire President Jokowi and his cabinet to promote Indonesian palm oil at various forums.

The collaborative project involved researchers, batik makers and designers from different generations, including OR PPT-BRIN researcher Indra Budi Susetyo and famous batik maker Wirasno.

Millennial designers Herdiyanto and Syihan Rama Santosa, known for their prolific work in the creative industry, provided the batik designs.

The batik presented to the president was designed with the “Cipta Dira” motif symbolizing creation and wisdom, according to Herdiyanto.

“Will say also has another meaning, namely as an abbreviation of Indonesia Raya [great Indonesia]. The [combined] name ‘Cipta Dira’ is a symbol of hope referring to wisdom in maintaining the [mandate of] confidence and glory given to leaders, ”he said at Tuesday’s press conference.

Syhan Rama, who designed the ‘Panca Jagat“ motif for Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, said that the motif contained the four basic elements of water, air, earth and fire. The motif symbolized “Sang Hyang Agung” (the universe), meaning that when nature was content and happy, so was humanity.

“The image of cleaver (Sundanese bladed weapon) and the deer antlers in the Panca Jagat create a meaningful pattern. This [project] started in Bogor, the city where the first oil palm was planted in Indonesia, ”said Syhan Rama.

Herdiyanto said the design of the batik involved more than describing Indonesian culture and philosophy through the patterns, but also involved prayer.

“Every batik stroke we have made for the president, vice president and cabinet ministers contains a prayer from the people of Indonesia, especially struggling [workers] in the palm oil industry.

Herdiyanto and Syhan Ram believed batik and oil palm shared many similarities, with both industries telling the story of the sweat and struggles of the Indonesian people.

Batik also embodied the cultural icon of Indonesia’s long journey towards its eventual recognition in 2019 as intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. Meanwhile, the oil palm has been the story of Indonesia’s economic growth as a commodity that saved the economy from the global financial crisis.

Wirasno, who has been making batik for over 20 years, said palm wax was the equivalent of paraffin when used in the dye resistant technique.

“The colors are sharper and clearer because they are resistant to alkaline and acidic solutions resulting from synthetic dyes,” he said.

Wirasno also highlighted the sustainability of sourcing palm wax for batik making, as it was produced domestically. Besides its availability, he said, BRIN continued to innovate to improve the quality of palm wax while promoting environmental and sustainable manufacturing processes.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Eddy Abdurrachman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Palm Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS) said the agency is committed to partnering with micro, small and medium enterprises. (MSME) to produce Indonesian palm batik, especially in the provinces which were centers of oil palm cultivation.

“With [our] cultural diversity, we hope that the batik designs and patterns made by Indonesians will be enriched more and more by local wisdom. BPDPKS is committed to developing Batik Sawit Nusantara MSMEs in regions of Indonesia, ”he said.

Batik is made in Java as well as in many other parts of the country, including Sumatra.

Visit www.batiksawitnusantara.id to learn more about Batik Sawit Nusantara.