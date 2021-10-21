Politics
Batik Sawit Nusantara palm wax batik presents given to Jokowi – Inforial
Information (The Jakarta Post)
– ●
Thu 21 October 2021
Development efforts in the downstream palm oil sector are continuing, with “Indonesian palm batik”(Indonesian palm-based batik) emerging as the latest product to use palm oil products or derivatives in the manufacturing process.
Indonesian palm batik, batik that uses palm wax, was produced in response to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s call to expand the downstream activities of the palm oil industry to stimulate the development of other industries. .
The president’s appeal encouraged economic players to explore and seize the potential of palm oil products and derivatives.
The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI / IPOA) officially presented Batik Sawit Nusantara, a collaborative project involving individuals from across generations, to President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin.
The association also presented 55 pieces of Indonesian batik made from palm trees to the ministers.
GAPKI Vice President Togar Sitanggang explained that palm wax, a product derived from crude palm oil (CPO), was an innovation resulting from joint research by GAPKI and the National Organization for research and innovation for the evaluation and application of technological research (OR PPT-STRAND) and intended for use in the manufacture of batik.
According to the Togar project manager, Batik Sawit Nusantara took up the challenge of developing the oil palm to derive more benefits from the raw material.
“Behind the scenes of Indonesian palm batik was based on the belief that the benefits of oil palm, as Indonesia’s natural wealth, should be continually explored and promoted. [In addition], the call to develop downstream activities in the palm oil sector had to be answered, ”he said at a virtual press conference organized by GAPKI on October 18.
Togar expressed hope that the new, meaningful palm-based batik would inspire President Jokowi and his cabinet to promote Indonesian palm oil at various forums.
The collaborative project involved researchers, batik makers and designers from different generations, including OR PPT-BRIN researcher Indra Budi Susetyo and famous batik maker Wirasno.
Millennial designers Herdiyanto and Syihan Rama Santosa, known for their prolific work in the creative industry, provided the batik designs.
The batik presented to the president was designed with the “Cipta Dira” motif symbolizing creation and wisdom, according to Herdiyanto.
“Will say also has another meaning, namely as an abbreviation of Indonesia Raya [great Indonesia]. The [combined] name ‘Cipta Dira’ is a symbol of hope referring to wisdom in maintaining the [mandate of] confidence and glory given to leaders, ”he said at Tuesday’s press conference.
Syhan Rama, who designed the ‘Panca Jagat“ motif for Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, said that the motif contained the four basic elements of water, air, earth and fire. The motif symbolized “Sang Hyang Agung” (the universe), meaning that when nature was content and happy, so was humanity.
“The image of cleaver (Sundanese bladed weapon) and the deer antlers in the Panca Jagat create a meaningful pattern. This [project] started in Bogor, the city where the first oil palm was planted in Indonesia, ”said Syhan Rama.
Herdiyanto said the design of the batik involved more than describing Indonesian culture and philosophy through the patterns, but also involved prayer.
“Every batik stroke we have made for the president, vice president and cabinet ministers contains a prayer from the people of Indonesia, especially struggling [workers] in the palm oil industry.
Herdiyanto and Syhan Ram believed batik and oil palm shared many similarities, with both industries telling the story of the sweat and struggles of the Indonesian people.
Batik also embodied the cultural icon of Indonesia’s long journey towards its eventual recognition in 2019 as intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. Meanwhile, the oil palm has been the story of Indonesia’s economic growth as a commodity that saved the economy from the global financial crisis.
Wirasno, who has been making batik for over 20 years, said palm wax was the equivalent of paraffin when used in the dye resistant technique.
“The colors are sharper and clearer because they are resistant to alkaline and acidic solutions resulting from synthetic dyes,” he said.
Wirasno also highlighted the sustainability of sourcing palm wax for batik making, as it was produced domestically. Besides its availability, he said, BRIN continued to innovate to improve the quality of palm wax while promoting environmental and sustainable manufacturing processes.
Meanwhile, Managing Director Eddy Abdurrachman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Palm Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS) said the agency is committed to partnering with micro, small and medium enterprises. (MSME) to produce Indonesian palm batik, especially in the provinces which were centers of oil palm cultivation.
“With [our] cultural diversity, we hope that the batik designs and patterns made by Indonesians will be enriched more and more by local wisdom. BPDPKS is committed to developing Batik Sawit Nusantara MSMEs in regions of Indonesia, ”he said.
Batik is made in Java as well as in many other parts of the country, including Sumatra.
Visit www.batiksawitnusantara.id to learn more about Batik Sawit Nusantara.
Sources
2/ http://www.thejakartapost.com/adv/2021/10/21/batik-sawit-nusantara-palm-wax-batik-presents-handed-over-to-jokowi.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]