Donald Trump plans to launch new ‘Truth Social’ social media platform

Washington: Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would allow him to regain a social media presence after being kicked out of Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc.

The former president’s new business will be operational by the first quarter of 2022, according to a press release from the Trump Media and Technology Group. He says he plans to start a social media company called Truth Social. The measures, if all go as planned, would come well ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The statement added that the company would be listed on the stock exchange through a merger with another company called Digital World Acquisition Corp. Trump has long signaled his aspiration to start a social media company after being started from Twitter and Facebook. Earlier this year, he abandoned a website blog where he posted statements after attracting relatively few readers.

In addition to the social network slated for Q1 2022, the company said it is also planning a subscription video-on-demand service, the statement said.

Trump, who teased that he could run again in 2024 without making a formal announcement, was banned by major social media companies for his role in cheering on supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as the two chambers of Congress met. certify the victory of Joe Bidens in the presidential election of 2020.

Twitter has permanently banned Trump, and Facebook announced earlier this year that it would remain suspended from its networks for at least two years and would only be reinstated in 2023 if the risk to public safety wore off.

Trump has sought to regain the ability to connect with supporters, fundraise and generate media coverage that he lost with his access to social media platforms, particularly Twitter. During his presidency, Trump has relied on Twitter for everything from insults to his rivals to major political announcements.

Without social media, Trump had been relegated to issuing press releases – which he often does several times a day in a format similar to his tweets – to holding campaign-style rallies and giving interviews to friendly media.

Patrick Orlando is the chairman and chief executive officer of Miami-based special-purpose acquisition firm, Digital World Acquisition Corp., according to his filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Orlando has been involved with several blank check companies, most notably as the CEO of Yunhong International since January 2020, which is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol ZGYH and is based in Wuhan, China, according to Securities and Exchange documents. Commission, including those of Yunhong International. . – Bloomberg

