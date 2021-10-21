COP26 chief Alok Sharma ‘rages’ on top of Boris Johnson speaking

Alok Sharma is furious with Boris Johnson for speaking of the COP26 summit as a watershed moment for the planet, it was claimed today, as Cabinet fears the event is a “wet firecracker “.

The president of COP26 is said to be “unleashed” against the prime minister for “boosting” hopes for a major breakthrough on climate change in Glasgow when world leaders meet at the end of the month.

Some ministers believe the government’s message ahead of the summit was overly optimistic and “completely out of hand”.

The claims came after the summit suffered a heavy blow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin confirming he would not attend the event.

China’s Xi Jinping is also expected to snub the UN summit, raising fears that significant progress will be made in tackling climate change.

The two countries will send delegations to participate in the negotiations, but the presence of national leaders is seen as crucial to give impetus to the process.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly hailed COP26 as a milestone, saying in September that “this is the most important time, I think now, in the history of the planet – because the COP just has to succeed” .

But The Sun reported that Mr Sharma was angry with Mr Johnson for raising expectations.

A minister told the newspaper: “No one has correctly said that it will not be an important moment in history when a new deal is struck, so it will look like a wet firecracker.

‘Alok is raging. It got completely out of hand.

The summit’s goal is to persuade countries to agree to take action to limit global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees.

But the minister said the message of “keeping 1.5 alive” is “incomprehensible” and many people just don’t know what it means.

The Kremlin has said Vladimir Putin (left) will not attend the gathering of world leaders in Glasgow. China’s Xi Jinping (right) is also expected to snub the event

However, a COP26 insider defended the message, saying, “Communities on the front lines of climate change understand very clearly that keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees could literally be a matter of life and death.”

An ally of Mr Sharma has denied being angry with the prime minister.

“He is delighted that the personal dynamism, enthusiasm and determination of the Prime Minister are fully behind COP26,” they said.