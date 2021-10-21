PM Narendra Modi sends political message to Purvanchal | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shone the spotlight on the politically crucial Eastern UP region, saying that with Kushinagar Airport taking off, it has fulfilled its commitment to the Purvanchal region, which ‘it represents. Modi is an MP from Varanasi, the nerve center of eastern UP.

Modis’s statement can be seen as a strong indicator of the BJP’s focus on strengthening its position in the Purvanchal, a political imperative, even as the Saffron Party faces a fierce challenge in the West. UP following farmers’ protests against new agricultural laws. On October 25, the prime minister is also expected to visit Siddharthnagar, where he will inaugurate seven medical schools, including Siddharthanagar Medical College, named after Jan Sangh’s founding chief Madhav Prasad Tripathi (Madhav Babu). The other six being in Deoria, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Pratapgarh. The prime minister is also expected to travel to Varanasi to inaugurate development projects, in addition to addressing a public rally on the same day.

Modis’ reiteration that Kushinagar airport will provide the much needed boost to Buddhist tourism has also been interpreted as raising awareness of Dalits, many of whom have embraced Buddhism in eastern UP. In fact, the ambitious Maitreya project involving the tallest Buddha statue in the world (around 500 feet tall) was originally conceptualized for Kushinagar, which runs along the border with Nepal, the birthplace of Buddha. The project now provides for the construction of relatively modest statues in Kushinagar and Bodh Gaya (Bihar).

The development, experts say, could potentially help the BJP send a strong message from Kushinagar to neighboring Gorakhpur, CM Yogi Adityanath’s political backyard. According to some sources, the prime minister may visit Gorakhpur in mid-November to inaugurate the fertilizer plant and the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Significantly, Kushinagar itself had been difficult political terrain for the BJP until 2017, when it won four of the five assembly seats in the district of Khadda (Jata Shankar Tripathi), Padrauna (Swami Prasad Maurya ), Kushinagar (Rajnikant Tripathi) and Hata (Pawan Kumar). Ramkola’s reserved seat was won by Ramanand Baudhh, then ally of the BJP and candidate of the SBSP. This was not the case in 2012, when the BJP was unable to win a single seat in the district. The Samajwadi party then won three seats in Kushinagar (Brahma Shankar Tripathi), Hata (Radhey Shyam) and Ramkola (Purnamasi Dehati). BSP had won Padrauna (Swami Prasad Maurya) while Khadda was won by Congress candidate Vijay Dubey.

The assembly seats of Tamkuhi Raj and Fazil Nagar, represented respectively by the head of the Uttar Pradesh congressional committee, Ajay Kumar Lallu and the legislator of BJP Ganga, also straddle Kushinagar. They are also part of the parliamentary seat of Deoria comprising the seats of the assembly Deoria, Pathardeva and Rampur Karkhana.

