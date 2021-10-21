China should prepare for higher taxes on luxury goods, analysts say





A pedestrian walks past a Gucci store on January 27, 2021 in Beijing, China. VCG / VCG via Getty Images.

China’s plan to reform its consumption tax system is likely to result in higher rates on luxury goods and products that use a lot of energy or generate significant pollution, analysts at China International Capital Corp. The changes will be focused in areas aligned with China’s goals of achieving carbon neutrality and common prosperity, CICC analysts led by Huang Wenjing wrote in a report. China has gradually broadened the scope of its consumption tax in recent years, but the issue caught the market’s attention after the Communist Partys Qiushi Journal published a speech by President Xi Jinping last week. in August. Xi called on the government to explore the possibility of extending consumption taxes as part of an effort to achieve a better distribution of income in the economy. Given China’s efforts to achieve common prosperity, we expect China to extend the consumption tax to cover more luxury consumer goods and exclude some low-cost products, CICC analysts wrote. . In addition, we believe that consumption tax is also likely for consumption of services in some high-end entertainment venues. European luxury stocks have taken a hit since China began to focus on its goal of shared prosperity, and fell again this week after Xis’ speech was released. The Chinese consumption tax, with rates below 20% for most products, currently covers products such as tobacco, liquor, watches and luxury cars, and accounts for around 9% of overall tax revenue, according to the CICC. Investment bank analysts also expect authorities to shift consumption tax collection from production to wholesale or retail. This could help redistribute tax revenues between central and local governments and thus increase local government revenues, they said. Learn more: New taxes on the rich Chinese would be bad news for luxury, but how bad? Luca Solca assesses the risk for the luxury goods sector to prepare the Chinese government’s plans to redistribute wealth.

