Governor Sahbirin Noor: Thank you Pak Jokowi





Infrastructure development in South Kalimantan under the leadership of Joko Widodo continues to accelerate REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BANJARMASIN – The people of South Kalimantan (South Kalimantan) now have a new icon for taking selfies with the presence of the Alalak River Bridge that divides the town of Banjarmasin. It’s not been a month since it was opened to the public, the location around the Alalak River Bridge has become a popular photo spot and a new knot for the economic pulse of residents as night falls. night. This bridge replaces the role of the 30-year-old Tangi 1 wooden bridge. The Alalak River Bridge was built adopting the style Hanging bridge asymmetric curve. Therefore, the infrastructure of this bridge is not straight, but seems curved, making it the most unique among hundreds of other concrete bridges in Indonesia. According to Thursday’s plan (10/21), South Kalimantan Governor H Sahbirin Noor, President Joko Widodo will inaugurate the Alalak River Bridge. The arrival of the President, continued the Governor, will be the right moment for his two years at the head of the second term. “People hope that the inauguration by President Jokowi will add to the historical value of the Alalak River Bridge as a new icon of the province of South Kalimantan,” said the governor, who is colloquially referred to as the Uncle Birin when he spoke to reporters. As is known, the Alalak River Bridge as a traffic artery connects the city of Banjarmasin with the regency of Barito Kuala in South Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan Province via the Trans Kalimantan Highway. The Alalak River Bridge has been built since 2018, has a span of 850 meters with a width of 20 meters and contains four lanes divided in two directions. The funds spent reached Rp 278 billion. “The Alalak Bridge has many functions, besides being a new icon for the people of South Kalimantan, it also has the function of relieving congestion and stimulating the economic pulse of the region,” said the governor. . In particular, Uncle Birin expressed his gratitude to President Joko Widodo for his contribution to the construction of the bridge for the pride of the people of South Kalimantan. According to him, the two pillars which rise in the middle of the span of the bridge have a philosophical significance for the inhabitants of South Kalimantan. He described the two pillars as raising his hands. “It’s like praying. We know our society is religious, so build with heart,” Uncle Birin said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://republika.co.id/berita/r1axfe423/gubernur-sahbirin-noor-terima-kasih-pak-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos