The prediction of Donald Trump’s Thomas Jefferson statue





The withdrawal of statues of historical figures in response to modern criticism of what they have done in their lifetimes has long been a flashpoint of cultural warfare.

Requirement

Donald Trump released a statement on Oct. 19 challenging the decision to remove a statue of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson from the New York City council chamber – and suggested he was planning such action.

Trump said: “Who would have thought it would ever be possible (I did and called him a long time ago!)”

In the same statement, he noted that Jefferson was “one of the principal framers of the Constitution.” Jefferson was, however, in France at the time of the Constitutional Convention.

“Who would have thought it would be possible (I did, and I called him a long time ago!). Then Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln and, of course, George Washington …

Facts

Trump spoke about statue removals at a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City in August 2017.

Meanwhile, he commented on the Charlottesville Unite the Right rally, which escalated into violence when clashes erupted between white supremacists and counter-protesters. James Fields drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters at the rally, killing a woman.

It was during this press conference that Trump made his controversial “very good people” remark.

One of the purposes of the rally was to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue, and Trump commented on the people who gathered because of it.

Trump was asked if the statue should be taken down and said, “So this week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed Stonewall Jackson was coming down. I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the following week? You know, you really have to ask yourself, where does it end? “

He again touted the potential for dismantling the Jeffersonian statues.

“George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to cut down – excuse me, are we going to cut down statues in George Washington? “

“What about Thomas Jefferson?” What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like it. Are we going to tear down the statue? Because he was a great slave owner. Now are we going to tear down his statue?

He went on to say that white nationalists and neo-Nazis should be “totally doomed” but that there were “a lot of people” other than them within the group of protesters.

The decision to remove the statue of Jefferson, the source of his final remarks, was made by the New York Public Design Commission. It was taken after a vote sparked over concerns over Jefferson’s slave ownership.

Reuters reported that Councilor Adrienne Adams, co-chair of the council’s Black, Latin and Asian caucus, told the commission: “Jefferson embodied some of the most shameful parts of our country’s long and nuanced history. page and go ahead. “

Newsweek has contacted the commission and the former president’s office for further comment.

decision

True.

NEWSWEEK FACT CHECK

Trump has commented on the possibility that the Jeffersonian statues will be demolished before this removal decision.

He made remarks alluding to such a possibility in 2017.

Former President Donald Trump addresses his supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson / Getty Images

