Opened by President Joko Widodo, the Regent and Deputy Regent of Minahasa attend the application of Expo 2021





TRIBUNMANADO.CO.ID, Manado – Minahasa Regent Royke Octavian Roring with Deputy Regent Robby Dondokambey attended the opening of Apkasi Expo 2021 at Bogor Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (10/21/2021). The activity was opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo who was accompanied by the Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian and the Cabinet Secretary, Pramono Anung. After attending the opening ceremony, Regent Royke Roring, who is also chairman of the Social Affairs Council of the Association of Governments of the Indonesian Regency (Apkasi), visited the venue of the exhibition at the Jakarta Convention Center. Especially at the Minahasa Regency government booth which displays development results in Minahasa. "This is something to be proud of to be able to showcase the craftsmanship of Minahasa artisans in Apkasi activities in 2021," said the ROR-RD regent. The Minahasa Regent said that the participation of the Minahasa Regency Dekranasda is to be appreciated by the government of Minahasa Regency, as it has promoted various products of the craftsmen of Minahasa. "Various accessories and fabrics specific to Minahasa, but also some food products specific to Minahasa, which have proven to be very attractive to visitors," said the ROR-RD regent. The Regent and Deputy Regent of Minahasa hope that our presence here by bringing various handicrafts made by artisans will bring added value to artisans. "It is also hoped that the craft enterprises of Minahasa will be better known and even visit Minahasa", added Fenny Lumanauw and Martina Lengkong accompanied by the head of the commercial office, Debby Bukara and managers of Dekranasda. On the occasion, the Regent of Minahasa who was accompanied by the Deputy Regent, Dr. (HC) Robby Dondokambey, head of the TP-PKK, Mrs. Dr. Fenny Roring-Lumanauw, SIP, vice-president of the TP-PKK and a a number of Minahasa Regency government officials also received a visit and handed over Minahasa memorabilia to a number of senior state officials, including the Minister of Interior. About Minahasa Minahasa Regency is one of the regencies in North Sulawesi Province, Indonesia. The district capital is located in the town of Tondano, with an area of ​​1,025.85 km². Minahasa Regency has 25 sub-districts, 43 sub-districts and 227 villages (out of a total of 171 sub-districts, 332 sub-districts and 1,507 villages in North Sulawesi. Currently, Minahasa Regency is headed by Regent Royke Octavian Roring and Deputy Regent Robby Dondokambey. (Mjr)

