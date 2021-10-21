Donald Trump’s Republican Party shows real colors by blocking Muslims’ White House nominations





The past 10 months may have seemed like a vacation since he was dragged kicking and screaming out of the White House, but Donald Trump is still there leading the ugly Republican Party swamp chants.

Barely 24 hours after Colin Powell’s death, the former president displayed incomparable rudeness, especially when he referred to black political opponents, even recently deceased.

It’s wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and the infamous weapons of mass destruction, being treated so nicely to death by the fake media, Mr. Trump whimpered on Tuesday.

It was a classic RINO [Republican In Name Only a pejorative term applied to more moderate members of the Republican Party], if even that, [sic] always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made lots of mistakes, but may he rest in peace!

Yes, you read that right, but still.

Even if the GOP dumps Trump, or if he dies or, as his nemetic niece Mary predicts, he fears another presidential candidacy, his political legacy remains: a Republican Party that trades democratic principles for filthy nationalism.

At first glance, Dilawar Syed seems to embody the American ideal; an entrepreneur who came to the United States in search of an education and an opportunity, and seized both to build a successful career that saw him running businesses in the areas of IT, healthcare health and artificial intelligence.

The Biden administration spotted his talents and decided in March of this year to appoint him deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration, after deciding that his skills could help the US economy recover from Covid-19. Had he gotten the job, Syed would have been the most senior Muslim in the US government.

But his appointment remains frozen, blocked at every moment by Republicans citing a number of stupid excuses. They initially whispered questions relating to the Covid relief loans granted to its companies.

When this was ignored, they questioned Syeds’ ties to a rights group that has criticized Israel. Both the US Jewish Congress and the Anti-Defamation League rejected out of hand these objections to Mr. Syeds’ appointment.

But Republicans on the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee have consistently boycotted key votes, denying the committee the quorum it needs to confirm Syeds’ nomination.

As the Washington Post noted, the same Republican senators were not prepared to run, vote against Syed, and explain why they oppose a highly qualified candidate who has been approved by the Chamber of Commerce of United States and the National Small Business Association.

The White House has repeatedly stated Syeds’ credentials for the post. The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, on the other hand, called a spade a spade and blamed anti-Muslim sentiment.

Democratic caucus member and Hawaiian Senator Mazie Hirono said it’s mind-boggling Republicans are blocking someone who is the very American dream of an entrepreneur, Pakistan-born and educated job creator in America, which understands first-hand the challenges businesses faced during this pandemic.

It could make him lose his mind or ours. But for many in the post-Trump Republican Party, this makes perfect sense.

Barack Obama, a United States-born American national, has been vilified by Donald Trump and his supporters for looking like a Muslim. So what hope for Dilawar Syed, a true Muslim born in Pakistan?

The obstruction of his political career is unjust and unfortunate. But it highlights the state of the Republican Party, which, 12 years after the first black president was sworn in, seems to be receding to reason and more racist than ever.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/world/donald-trump-republican-party-dilawar-syed-blocks-muslim-nomination-white-house-biden-1259880 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos