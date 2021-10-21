Bosses tell Boris Johnson: Act now to avoid tougher Covid restrictions





B Business leaders have urged Boris Johnson to reimpose certain Covid restrictions such as mandatory masks on the tube warning that indecision is our biggest enemy in the fight against this disease. They came in after Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned that confirmed cases of Covid-19 could reach 100,000 per day, with the UK on a limb among major European countries with its high infection rate. Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: It is deeply concerning that the government has taken such a passive stance in the face of the rising rate of Covid-19 infections. Indecision is our biggest enemy in the fight against this disease … decisive action must be taken now to avoid more severe restrictions in the months to come. He supported measured restrictions, such as mandatory masks on public transport and when using public indoor spaces, and vaccine passports in high-risk environments. READ MORE John Dickie, managing director of the London First group of companies, said: It would be wise to make low-cost but high-impact measures such as masks on the tube, trains and buses now mandatory to slow infections , support public confidence and help prevent more serious measures as winter approaches. They made their calls as: Virologist Dr Chris Smith, from the University of Cambridge, said half of Covid cases are asymptomatic, which means the UK is probably already around 100,000 cases a day anyway. He told BBC Breakfast: But the most reassuring trend at the moment is the number of people becoming seriously ill, the number of people losing their lives and that number, thankfully, remains very, very low.

Another 49,139 confirmed infections were announced for the UK on Wednesday, including 3,648 in London and by far the highest infection rates among school-aged children.

Suffolk high school students and staff should be urged to wear face masks again.

Thousands of nursing home residents are still waiting for booster shots, said Nadra Ahmed, president of the National Care Association.

Health Minister Edward Argar stressed that people no longer need to wait to be invited to receive a booster vaccine. If you get to six months plus a week [after a second jab], go to the national reservation system and book yourself, he told Sky News.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the Evening Standard: In France and Germany they have fewer positive cases because they wear face masks. He warned that a return to work from home would ruin Transport for London’s finances for the second time. Mr Johnson has been accused on several occasions of being too slow to act to fight Covid, with accusations, which are denied, that it has resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths. Mr Argar, however, insisted that the government’s Plan A was still working and the current pressure on the NHS was enduring. With around 7,900 patients infected with the virus in hospitals, he said: We currently have some leeway. We continue to monitor him hour by hour, day by day. Hospitalization and death rates are much lower than in previous waves given the success of the vaccination program, although there were 179 deaths announced yesterday.

