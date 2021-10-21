Reviews | Donald Trump should not be underestimated





Like most Democrats, I initially underestimated Donald Trump. In 2015, I founded a super PAC dedicated to the election of Hillary Clinton. Through all the ups and downs of the campaign, I never once imagined that Americans would vote for Mr. Trump.

He was an obvious pig (see Access Hollywood tapes), a fraudster (several bankrupt and bankrupt businesses), and a cheater (sellers of stiff moms and dads). Not to mention the blatant racism and misogyny. On the result, I was spectacularly wrong.

Once in office, I misread Mr. Trump again. Having worked in the conservative movement for many years, I have found its policies familiar: same judges, same tax policy, same deregulation of big business, same submission to the religious right, same denial of science. Of course, there were the crazy tweets, but I still saw Mr. Trump as a difference in degree from what I had seen from previous Republican presidents and candidates, not a difference in nature.

When a series of books and articles appeared warning that the United States was heading towards autocracy, I dismissed them as hyperbolic. I just haven’t seen him. Under Mr. Trump, the sky has not fallen.

My perspective on Mr. Trump began to change shortly after the November election, when he falsely claimed the election was rigged and refused to give in. In doing so, Mr. Trump has shown himself willing to undermine confidence in the democratic process, and over time has succeeded in convincing nearly three-quarters of his supporters that the loser was in fact the winner.

Then came the Capitol Hill insurgency, and, later, proof that Mr. Trump instigated it, even hiring a lawyer, John Eastman, who wrote a detailed memo that can only be described as a road map. for a coup. A recent Senate investigation documented Mr. Trump’s frantic efforts to intimidate government officials into calling off the election. And yet I fear that many Americans are still blind, as I once was, to the authoritarian impulses that are now gripping Mr. Trump’s party. Democrats must mobilize to thwart them.

Are Democrats ready for such a tough (and expensive) fight? Many liberal voters have taken a step back from politics, convinced that Mr. Trump is no longer a threat. According to research conducted for our super PAC, nearly half of women in battlefield states now pay less attention to political news.

But in reality, the last election settled very little Mr Trump does not only appear to be preparing for a presidential campaign in 2024, he is whipping his supporters ahead of the 2022 midterm. What if Democrats ignore the threat he and his allies represent for democracy, their candidates will suffer next fall, jeopardizing any chance of meaningful reform in Congress.

In the future, we can expect false allegations of voter fraud, and equally bogus challenges to the legitimate vote count, to become a permanent feature of Republican political strategy. Every election Republicans lose will be challenged with lies, every Democratic victory delegitimized. It is poison in a democracy.

By the end of September, 19 states had enacted 33 laws that will make it more difficult for their citizens to vote. The Republican National Committee Election Integrity Officer said the party would prosecute earlier and more aggressively than in 2020. Budding Trump candidates like Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin are looking for the favors the Republican base by promoting conspiracy theories suggesting that Virginia’s election may be rigged.

More alarmingly, Republicans in swing states are purging election officials, allowing pro-Trump supporters to sabotage the vote count. In January, an Arizona lawmaker introduced a bill that would allow Republican lawmakers to nullify the certification of elections that do not go their way. In Georgia, the legislature gave partisan election commissions the power to slow down or block electoral certifications. Why bother with the elections?

Democrats now face an opposition that is not a normal political party, but rather a party that is willing to sacrifice democratic institutions and standards to gain power.

The legislation Democrats introduced to Congress to protect our democracy from such assaults would have taken an important step in addressing these challenges. But on Wednesday, Republicans blocked the latest version of the legislation, and given the lack of unanimity among Democrats on filibustering, they may well have managed to kill the last hope for any federal voting rights legislation. during this Congress session.

Having underestimated Mr. Trump in the first place, Democrats should not underestimate what it will take now to counter his malevolent influence. They need a bigger, bolder campaign plan to save a democracy that doesn’t depend on the whims of Congress.

We should hear from the pulpit of White House bullies more directly about these terrible threats. Jan. 6 investigators are expected to mount a full press to uncover the truth. The financing of voting rights disputes should be a top priority.

Whenever possible, Democrats should sponsor plebiscites to overturn undemocratic laws passed by Republicans in states. They should take out super PACs to protect incumbent election officials challenged by Trump loyalists, even if that means supporting reasonable Republicans. Donations are expected to go to senior governors and secretaries of state for races, positions critical to certifying elections.

In the localities, Democrats are expected to organize poll monitoring. Lawyers who make false allegations of voting in court should face disciplinary action at state bar associations. The financiers of the attack on voting rights must be exposed and publicly humiliated.

The good news is that the Liberals do not have to copy what the right is doing with its media apparatus, the police lies about electoral fraud and a stolen election to win voters. Democrats can overtake the right with significant investments in video streaming, podcasting, newsletters, and innovative content producers on growing platforms like TikTok, whose audiences eclipse that of cable news networks like Fox News.

Issues like racial justice, the environment and immigration are already resonating online with audiences Democrats need to capture, such as young people, women and people of color. Democratic donors have long neglected efforts to fund the media, but with so much of our politics taking place on this battlefield, they can no longer afford it.

David Brock (@davidbrockdc) is the founder of Media Matters for America and American Bridge 21st Century, a Democratic super PAC.

