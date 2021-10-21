Xi’s no-show reflects China’s energy crisis





China will face a major problem on the road to carbon neutrality, Lin Boqiang, dean of the China Institute for Energy Policy Studies at Xiamen University, told a conference this week. Swiss credit. It is very difficult, as we have seen in recent months. Lin, who as a member of the National Energy Committee advises the Chinese government on energy policy, said that while the focus was on supplying China with cleaner energy, the real problem was how to reduce the demand for electricity in the world’s second-largest economy. The most important thing is demand. Something must be done, he said. The demand side is just as important and perhaps more important [than supply]. Lin says that according to current projections, there will be no difference in the proportions of China’s energy mix by 2060, despite more renewable production. Its energy-intensive economy will require more electricity, which means that the traditional model of linking GDP growth to electricity consumption needs to be revisited. GDP must be decoupled from the growth in demand for energy and electricity, he says. If China’s growth is 6 percent, that means electricity demand growth of more than 5 percent. This means that in 30 years the electricity mix will not be much different. Local governments in China are big supporters of energy-intensive heavy industries such as steelmaking because they drive GDP growth. The Chinese central government will have to negotiate with the provinces to switch to a lighter industry. Lin also says that consumer behavior will have to change if the country is to use less energy per capita. Everything is fine in theory, but the reality is that Beijing had to issue guidelines this week for coal mines to operate at full capacity as the country grapples with a severe power shortage as the end of the year approaches. winter. Works at full capacity The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also approves new coal mines and presses producers to lower prices. The directive reflects Premier Li Keqiang’s call two weeks ago for existing Chinese miners to increase production, while new surface miners were encouraged to operate at full capacity as soon as possible. The government is also helping coal mines that had closed to resume operations. Analysts say this is an example of China’s one step forward, two step backward approach to climate change. While industry players and local governments have taken Xis’ carbon commitments seriously, the government’s latest directive to keep the lights on replaces that in the short term. David Simmonds, group general counsel for Hong Kong-based power company CLP Holdings, said the role of coal in China’s energy mix has been assured for many years and the backstop for investing in energies renewables was the same as for any type of energy. CLP itself has pledged to phase out coal from its Asian operations by 2040, sooner than expected.

