CoP-26 Summit in Glasgow: who’s going and who isn’t?





Several prominent figures, including the leaders of the two most populous countries in the world, are not expected to attend the UN CoP-26 climate summit in person from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow. Here is the latest news on the status of delegates: SINCE OR STILL TO BE CONFIRMED * The leader of the world’s most populous country, China’s Xi Jinping, is reportedly not there in person. He has not left China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. He is likely to make an appearance via video. China’s special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said he would attend the conference. * Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to decide whether he will attend, a foreign ministry source told Reuters. Together, India and China make up about a third of the world’s population. * The Kremlin has said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not visit Glasgow. * Pope Francis is not expected. A Vatican source said it was possible for the Pope to address the conference via video or for Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to read a message on his behalf. * Iranian President Ebraham Raisi will not attend COP26 after reports in the British press that local politicians were calling for a criminal investigation if he set foot in Scotland. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourao, sometimes the cutting edge man for the environment, are not going. * Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is not going. Mexico cannot send anyone due to the restrictions and costs associated with the pandemic. * South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend due to local elections on November 1. * New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he is thinking about how he will participate, possibly online. IN * US President Joe Biden, as well as climate envoy John Kerry and national climate adviser and former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy. The White House said 10 other cabinet officials would also be in attendance. * Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William as well as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. * Representatives from the 27 European Union countries will include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans and the bloc’s energy and financial policy chiefs. . * Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. * Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Friday that he would be there. While many countries around the world have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Australia has refused to step up its targets. * President Tayyip Erdogan will be present after the Turkish parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement last month. * French President Emmanuel Macron. * Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce he will attend closer to the start date, according to a government source. * Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. * Colombian President Ivan Duque. * Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. * Swiss President Guy Parmelin. * South Korean President Moon Jae * in is expected to attend, but the presidency has yet to make an official announcement. * The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi, current President of the African Union. * Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. * Ghanaian President Nana Akufo * Addo. * Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

