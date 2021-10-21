Oil prices may have gone up, but commodity prices tend to go down, according to Fawad





Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that while the prices of petroleum products had risen, the prices of other essentials such as pulses, vegetables, sugar and wheat were falling.

Practically speaking to the media after a meeting of the PTI central committee, the minister said party leaders from Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting.

Before chairing a central committee meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the Ehsaas program, the minister said.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance and Income Shaukat Tarin, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar and senior officials.

During the meeting, the prime minister said immediate steps should be taken to ease the burden on the population and the subsidy program under the Ehsaas program should be expanded.

“KP and Punjab are ready to be part of the subsidy program. We want Sindh and Balochistan to be part of this program as well,” he said, adding that Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu -and Kashmir had also expressed interest.

The minister said the real problem was caused by the government of Sindh delaying the release of wheat. “For this reason, a 20 kg bag of flour is sold for Rs 400 more in Sindh compared to Punjab and KP.”

He said the federal government was pressing the provincial government to increase the amount of wheat released so that prices would fall.

“According to our estimates, this year our wheat harvest will be historic,” he said, noting that cotton production was 60% higher than the previous year. The information minister said that sugar prices were falling and would once again fall as the grinding season began.

The minister said that while oil prices had increased, the prices of pulses, vegetables, sugar and flour were on a downward trend. If this trend continues, the public will get some relief from this side given the rise in oil prices, he said.

He said the whole government was working to fight inflation and that the Prime Minister would announce major programs in this regard in the coming days.

He said that one of the most important issues discussed during the meeting was the local elections in Punjab and Prime Minister Imran had asked the leadership to launch a public campaign.

The prime minister also asked party leaders to prepare a timetable for cities and districts for local elections.

Government decides on subsidy program for the poor

According to Radio Pakistan, during the meeting of the central committee of the PTI held in Islamabad, the government decided to launch a program of direct subsidies for the poor.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran said he was aware of the difficulties faced by the poor due to inflation. He said the government was expanding the reach of the Sehat card, the Kisan card and the Ehsaas program.

He also expressed reservations about the shortage of flour in Sindh, according to the report.

During the meeting, the Assistant to the Prime Minister, Sania Nishtar, briefed the Prime Minister on the Ehsaas Targeted Subsidy Program. She said that through this program, eligible families will receive discounts in grocery stores on specific items.

“No immediate relief” from soaring prices: Asad Umar

Contrary to Fawad’s claims, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar on Monday ruled out “immediate relief” from rising commodity prices, saying it could take at least five months for “the abnormal increase “in world prices is heading towards normal.

Pinning the recent price hike in Pakistan on the international market, the planning minister said this period is not expected to abate until March 2022.

“We hope people will get relief soon, but according to experts, relief might not be visible immediately and real improvement could be seen from March,” Umar said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Umar said that once international commodity prices stabilize and the trend towards normalization, “the government will then be responsible for passing this relief on to the masses.”

He said most experts predicted a drop in commodity prices from March, while a few believed the price cut could take until June to take effect.

While stressing that the world is going through an “extraordinary” situation in terms of commodity prices, he said commodity rates were even lower in Pakistan compared to the rest of the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1653026/petrol-prices-may-have-increased-but-prices-of-commodities-seeing-downward-trend-says-fawad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos