EU News: Boris Johnson’s master plan hits FEAR in Brussels | Politics | New





Not only did the EU “misjudge” the Prime Minister, it was also taken by surprise by the emergence of the axis between the UK and Turkey. Indeed, with the two countries having strained relations with Brussels, some EU members have warned that Erdogan now has a “new friend in Europe”. Amid the warning, Hans-Jürgen Moritz argued that the EU needs to monitor UK foreign policy very carefully.

Writing for Focus Online, Mr Moritz warned that the potential for escalation with Turkey was now “considerable”, which could prompt Mr Johnson to forge closer ties with the state. He wrote: “The EU has reason to watch very closely how London is positioned in terms of foreign policy. “One of their miscalculations was that the UK would now follow its own path economically, but remain a natural strategic partner geopolitically. “The new purely Anglo-Saxon ‘Aukus’ defense alliance between Australia, Great Britain and the United States has crushed this hasty calculation.

“At the same time, new tensions are developing between the main members of the EU and Ankara. “Greece, historically charged compared to Turkey, has recently come to know France as a powerful arms partner and support in the dispute over the maritime borders of the Aegean Sea. “Where outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had just paid a farewell visit to Erdogan, relied instead on mediation, French President Emmanuel Macron ships and sells warships. “The potential for escalation is considerable, the consequences for the EU threatening, not to mention the endurance test for NATO, of which Greece and Turkey are allies on paper. JUST IN: Gloating Remainers pokes fun at UK festival’s ‘grow your own veg’ plans

Mr Johnson met Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in September at the United Nations General Assembly. As the two countries sought to strengthen their ties, Turkey clashed with the EU over the Mediterranean crisis. Turkey and Greece have clashed over Ankara’s energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara previously sent the prospecting vessel Oruc Reis to explore gas reserves off the coast of Cyprus.

Greek forces have been put on hold amid the threat of conflict while the EU has threatened sanctions against Turkey. Emmanuel Macron has also been a staunch critic of Turkey and signed a military accord with Greece in September.

