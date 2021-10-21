Rana Sanaullah criticizes government for “mismanagement” of ISI leadership appointment – Pakistan





LAHORE: PML-N Punjab chairman Rana Sanaullah blasted the PTI government over the issue of the appointment of the new head of the inter-service intelligence (ISI), saying he is treating the case like that of ( appointment of) the Inspector General of Police.

The government is handling this case like that of the IG police appointment … It has zeroed the police and it is unfortunate to dwell on this case, which has never happened in the past. country’s history, Rana Sana told reporters on Wednesday.

The PTI government, in its roughly three years in power, changed seven police chiefs in the Punjab.

Previously, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to take control of the military establishment by turning it into his Tiger Force.

When asked if the PML-N was the choice of the Chief of the Army or the Prime Minister Khans, Rana Sana replied: We are not with a name, but it is not good to expose the institutions like this government does. The post of Director General of ISI is a prestigious post and the pride of the nation. ISI is responsible for Pakistan’s security inside and outside the country. There are sacrifices of the armed forces and ISI has exclusive series on the counterterrorism front. The Counter Terrorism Department was created about four years ago and before it alone the ISI was there and it had done a lot of work on this front. He said institutions should not be dishonored.

The PML-N legislator further stated that the appointments of DG ISI and corps commanders should not be discussed the way they are being discussed today due to this inept government. This amounts to damaging his prestige, he said and questioned the delay (in the appointment of the new master spy).

He also compared this issue with the state of the country’s economy.

The situation on this issue is similar to what the government is doing to the economy, he said.

The outspoken leader of the PML-N, seen as anti-establishment, also asked Prime Minister Khan to explain the logic behind the appointment of the people as Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir (Abdul Qayyum) and Chief Minister of Punjab (Usman Buzdar) – whose names begin with ain. He was answering a question about Jantar, matar (spirits) being made for important dates. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said all issues between civilian and military leaders had been resolved and that a notification from the new ISI director general would be issued during the current week.

According to the military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief reshuffled the upper military hierarchy earlier this month, transferring the ISI CEO Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed to the post of Commander of the Peshawar Corps while appointing the Commander of the Karachi Corps, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed. Anjum as the new Director General of ISI.

An impasse developed on the issue between civilian and military leaders, as the prime minister was reportedly reluctant to appoint a new intelligence chief against the law and constitutional standards.

Pakistan’s Chief Whip Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar, told media last Tuesday that Prime Minister Khan wanted Lt. Gen. Hameed to stay in his office longer because of the critical situation in neighboring Afghanistan.

Posted in Dawn, le 21 October 2021

