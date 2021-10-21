Boston Celtics’ Kanter sparks backlash in China after Tibet, Xi comments





Sep 27, 2021; Canton, MA, United States; Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter (13) during Celtics Media Day in Canton MA. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

SHANGHAI, Oct.21 (Reuters) – Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has been pilloried on Chinese social media and his name appeared blocked on the popular Weibo messaging platform after criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping and the treatment reserved for Tibet by China. Kanter, who is Turkish and has a background of activism, tweeted a two-minute video of himself expressing his support for Tibet and wearing a T-shirt featuring the Dalai Lama, his exiled spiritual leader. “I am here to add my voice and talk about what is happening in Tibet. Under the brutal Chinese government rule, the basic rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent,” Kanter said in the video released Wednesday. the United States. as well as a text describing Xi as a “brutal dictator”. Kanter posted similar posts on his Instagram feed. He wore shoes with the phrase “Free Tibet” on Wednesday in the game against the New York Knicks directed by Baidiucao, a Chinese-born cartoonist and dissident artist based in Australia. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Thursday that Kanter was “trying to gain attention” and that his words “were not worth refuting” . “We will never accept these attacks to discredit the development and progress of Tibet,” he said. Kanter’s remarks and backlash come two years after then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s comments in support of the Chinese-dominated democracy movement in Hong Kong prompted the state broadcaster CCTV to stop broadcasting NBA games and e-commerce providers to remove Rocket Merchandise lists. The tweet also followed the arrival of the Olympic torch in Beijing on Wednesday, whose planned hosting of the Winter Games in February 2022 prompted calls for a boycott of Chinese treatment of Tibet, Uyghur Muslims and Hong Kong. Read more As of mid-Thursday in China, Kanter’s last name and full Chinese name yielded only one result, compared to several results earlier in the morning. Weibo did not respond to a request for comment. An NBA spokesperson in China did not respond to an email request for comment, and the Boston Celtics did not respond to an after-hours request for comment. Beijing has ruled the remote region of western Tibet since 1951, after its People’s Liberation Army entered and took control of what it calls “peaceful liberation,” and regards the Dalai Lama as a separatist. A Weibo fan page for the Boston Celtics with more than 650,000 followers wrote that she would stop updating her social feed after Kanter’s tweets. Twitter is blocked in China. “Any information about the team will cease to appear on this Weibo. Any behavior that undermines the harmony of the nation and the dignity of the homeland, we resolutely resist!” the page administrator wrote. On the Celtics’ official Weibo page, more than 100 commentators left comments Thursday criticizing the club and Kanter, with some calling for his sacking. “I have been an old Celtics fan for over 10 years. After Kanter, I will not support the Celtics team for a single day. Between my hobbies and my country, there is no comparison.” writes a commentator. Vigorous criticism of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Kanter, 29, was indicted in his home country in 2018 for belonging to an armed terrorist group, which he denies. Turkey, which has revoked his passport, is asking for his extradition. Additional reporting by Gabriel Crossley in Beijing; Editing by Tony Munroe and Nick Macfie Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tibet-remarks-by-boston-celtics-kanter-spark-backlash-china-2021-10-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos