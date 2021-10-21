Two years of Jokowi-Ma’ruf, vaccination against Covid-19 and hope for the endemic

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – For the past two years, the administrations of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin have continued to try to control the spread of the virus Covid-19.

Case suppression strategies are being implemented in stages in the regions, such as scaling up vaccinations, meeting drug availability, distributing essentials to maximize treatment rooms in hospitals.

Finding a Covid-19 Vaccine

The efforts to secure vaccine stocks are being led by the government within the framework of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

On September 20, 2020, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said cooperation is conducted through multilateral institutions with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi).

According to Retno, Gavi can provide the Covid-19 vaccine to around 20% of Indonesia’s total population, or around 53.6 million people.

“And Indonesia will get financial relief through the mechanism co-financing. It is therefore hoped that the price of vaccines through the multilateral channel can be cheaper than other mechanisms, “said Retno, during a working meeting with Committee I of the House of Representatives.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail

Also Read: Government Performance Achievements, 280 Million Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine Successfully Obtained

Meanwhile, as part of bilateral cooperation, Retno said, Indonesia is cooperating with a Chinese company, Sinovac Biotech Ltd, which supplies Sinovac vaccines.

Retno said the Chinese company has pledged to deliver 20 to 30 million doses of vaccine to Indonesia in 2020 and 290 to 340 million doses of vaccine in 2021.

Along the way, the government conducted a phase III clinical trial of the Sinovac vaccine in August 2020, this clinical trial process was carried out by a vaccine clinical trials team from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Padjadjaran.

After undergoing tests and obtained an emergency use permit from the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM), Wednesday, January 13, 2021, President Joko Widodo opened the vaccination program against Covid-19. At that time, Indonesia had only received 3 million doses of ready-to-use Sinovac vaccine.

Jokowi and his staff received the Covid-19 vaccine for the first time under the Sinovac brand. It is a historic moment in Indonesia.

The Covid-19 vaccination program started with a priority group, namely health workers. Then the TNI, the Police, the police and civil servants.

In addition, community leaders, strategic economic actors, teachers or educators.

Also Read: Indonesia Receives 1.4 Million Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Donated By Australia, Japan

There are also ministry officials, regional apparatus organizations and members of the legislature, vulnerable geospatial, social and economic communities and other economic actors.

In addition to the vaccination program, the government also received on March 8, 2020 the first AstraZeneca vaccine with 1,113,600 doses, as part of multilateral cooperation with Gavi.

The Sinopharm vaccine arrives at the end of April 2021. This vaccine is used as part of the Mutual Cooperation Vaccination program.

Then on July 11, 2021, the Moderna vaccine arrived in Indonesia, which was donated by the United States government and sent via Gavi.

On August 19, 2021, the government received 1,560,780 doses of Pfizer vaccine. This vaccine can be used from the age of 12.

Finally, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in Indonesia on September 11, 2021 in collaboration with the Dutch government as part of a bilateral program. This vaccine requires only one injection.

Based on data from the Covid-19 Handling Committee and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN) on October 4, 2021, a total of 280,527,920 doses of vaccine have been obtained.

The number includes 219,676,280 doses of Sinovac vaccine, 28,190,720 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, 8,450,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, 8,000,160 doses of Moderna vaccine and 15,710,760 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Read also: Indonesia receives 224,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan

RYIADHY / INFOPUBLIK / KEMKOMINFO Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi made a press statement regarding the arrival of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Saturday (08/05/2021). A total of 1.3 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Indonesia through multilateral channels, including through the Covax facilities program, and will then be processed at Bio Farma, in the city of Bandung. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi made a press statement regarding the arrival of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Saturday (08/05/2021). A total of 1.3 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Indonesia through multilateral channels, including through the Covax facilities program, and will then be processed at Bio Farma, in the city of Bandung.

Red and white vaccine

The limited global supply of Covid-19 vaccines has forced Indonesia to encourage domestic production of vaccines under the name of the red and white vaccine.