modi: Modi to the oil majors: Support India with investments





NEW DELHI: As high oil, gas and coal prices threaten the nascent global economic recovery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on global majors to become partners in India’s bid to become energy self-sufficient by 2050, a commitment he made from the ramparts of Fort Rouge on Independence Day.

In his sixth annual brainstorming session with a galaxy of CEOs of majors and global energy experts, Modi highlighted the policy steps his government has taken over the past seven years in this direction, including measures to expand oil and gas exploration and production.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi told CEOs that India is a land of openness, optimism and opportunity; and brimming with new ideas, perspectives and innovations.

CEOs who attended the videoconference interaction included Igor Sechin of Rosneft, Amin Nasser of Saudi Aramco, Bernard Looney of BP and Olivier Le Peuch of Schlumberger. Mukesh Ambani from Reliance Industries and Anil Agarwal from Vedanta were among the national participants.

Modi told CEOs that the focus in the oil and gas industry has shifted from maximizing revenue to maximizing production. He also spoke about the need to improve storage facilities for crude

All the reforms over the past seven years, Modi assured that such reforms would continue with the aim of making India self-sufficient. The rapid growth in demand for natural gas in the country offers enormous investment potential for the development of gas infrastructure, he said. For their part, the CEOs noted that India is rapidly adapting to new forms of clean energy technologies and can play an important role in shaping global energy supply chains.

