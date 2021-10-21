NBA player Kanter denounces Chinese “brutal” Xi





NBA player Enes Kanter on Wednesday called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “brutal dictator” and said “Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people”, risking rekindling tensions between Beijing and the American Basketball League. Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control from China, which claims to have “peacefully liberated” the region in 1951 and brought infrastructure and education to the previously underdeveloped region. But human rights activists and exiles have accused China of religious repression, torture, forced sterilization and cultural erosion through forced re-education. “Dear brutal dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese government. Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!” Boston Celtics center Kanter said in a post to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. “I stand by my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their calls for freedom,” the 29-year-old added, alongside a photo of sneakers adorned with Tibetan iconography and the slogan “Free Tibet. “. The post accompanied a three-minute video of Kanter wearing a Dalai Lama T-shirt and criticizing Chinese rule in the region. Kanter wore political sneakers on the sidelines of the Celtics’ 138-134 double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, a game he did not appear in. Global brands, including the NBA, have in recent years been consumed by public relations crises and suffered financial repercussions in China after touching on politically sensitive matters. In 2019, Chinese broadcasters dropped out of the league after Daryl Morey, then general manager of the Houston Rockets, tweeted a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. But the NBA remains very popular in China, where it is the most popular sports league. – “Ridiculous claim” – On Thursday in China, tech giant Tencent’s sports site showed that the Celtics’ upcoming games have been pulled from its live streaming list. The story continues Match coverage had been reduced to text and photos only, a status currently applied to the Philadelphia 76ers, of which Morey is now president. A handful of confused fans asked on Tencent’s website and Weibo page why the feeds were taken down. Asked about Kanter’s comments, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “His ridiculous claim is not even worth refuting. “We invite all friends from all countries to visit Tibet without prejudice and with an objective stance,” Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference. Born in Switzerland and raised in Turkey, Kanter is a devout Muslim and speaks out for a variety of political causes. He has already angered the Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom he also called a “dictator”. In a 2020 opinion piece for the Boston Globe, he wrote: “Tens of thousands of innocent people are locked in Turkish prisons, paying the price for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s disregard for human rights . Kanter joined the Celtics in August, having played for them a few years earlier. In addition to 700 NBA appearances, he has also played for Utah, Oklahoma City, New York and Portland. strawberry / leg blood

