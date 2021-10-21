Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘High Level Cell’ Begins Investigating Individuals in Pandora Papers





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Inspection Commission (PMIC) has started its procedures to investigate revelations made by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) about offshore companies and the assets of certain Pakistani individuals.

Pakistani journalists Umar Cheema and Fakhar Durrani, who were associated with the ICIJ investigation, have also been invited to share information and data with the commission, Radio Pakistan confirmed Thursday.

Earlier in October, the ICIJ – a network of journalists and media organizations based in Washington, DC – leaked documents containing the names of 35 current and former national leaders and more than 330 politicians and officials in 91 countries and regions with secret reserves of wealth.

Pakistani leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shaukat Tarin, Faisal Vawda, Abdul Aleem Khan and Khusro Bakhtiar were names in the leaks. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaids (PML-Q) Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Ishaq Dars, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Sharjeel Memon of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were also among 700 people with suspected ties to offshore companies.

The main opposition parties in Pakistan, including the PML-N and the PPP, had called on the prime minister to order the ministers and advisers named in the notorious financial documents leaked to resign their posts and be subject to dismissal. investigation. On the other hand, PTI leaders have denied any wrongdoing.

Later, Prime Minister Khan announced that his government would investigate all Pakistanis mentioned in the latest documents and formed a high level cell.

The PMIC will complete its task and make recommendations after a full review and analysis of the relevant files.

