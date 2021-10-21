G20 split on coal, climate limit of 1.5 degrees before Rome summit – sources

A protester holds up a sign as he attends a Friday for the Future climate strike in Milan, Italy ahead of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow. Photo taken on October 1, 2021. REUTERS / Flavio Lo Scalzo / File Photo

G20 Rome precedes UN climate meeting ‘COP 26’ in Scotland

Phasing out coal a big hurdle ahead of Rome October 30-31 meeting

Progress unlikely ahead of Sherpa meeting next week

Chinese and Russian leaders are unlikely to be in Rome

ROME, October 21 (Reuters) – The Group of 20 rich countries are divided over the phase-out of coal and the commitment to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as they prepare for a crucial summit in Rome next week, sources familiar with the negotiations said.

The need to reduce greenhouse gases will be a priority on the agenda of the G20 meeting in Rome on October 30 and 31, seen as a key springboard just ahead of the broader United Nations climate discussions, called COP26, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

COP26 President Britain’s Alok Sharma said in a speech this month that the G20, which accounts for 80% of global emissions, would be “decisive” for success in Glasgow.

However, big polluters such as China and India have so far hesitated and little progress has been made since the G20 energy and environment ministers met in Naples in July, have said three sources, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks. Read more

“The countries are not moving, at the moment they always make sure that their positions are heard loud and clear,” said one of the sources.

But he added that such intransigence was normal at this point and that there were unlikely to be any concessions until the G20 climate sherpas met next Thursday and Friday, just before the weekend’s meeting. -end of their leaders.

“Where I see the problem is in the 1.5 degree commitment and phasing out of coal and fossil fuels by China, India and Russia,” said another source, a G20 minister.

In a letter to G20 President of Italy Mario Draghi, nine countries including Grenada and the Marshall Islands, both vulnerable to storms and rising sea levels, urged G20 countries to step up their climate commitments to ” set the tone “at COP26. Read more

Climate scientists say limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees from pre-industrial levels is critical to limiting environmental disasters, but a broad and clear commitment to achieve the goal is proving elusive.

The historic UN agreement in Paris signed in 2015 aimed to limit global warming to “well below 2 degrees” and “preferably” to 1.5 degrees, and since then international gatherings have tried with difficulty to harden the language.

In Naples, the energy and environment ministers acknowledged that the environmental risks were lower at 1.5 degrees than at 2, but they again did not make it clear that 1.5 should not be violated.

They also failed to reach unanimous agreement on setting dates to end fossil fuel subsidies, halt international funding of coal projects and phase out coal power altogether, calling on leaders to bridge the gaps. shortcomings at the next Rome summit.

Coal still powers more than half of the electricity produced by China, the world’s largest energy producer and also the largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

The country has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060 but has not committed to a date for stopping national coal production.

BIG-HITERS STAY AT HOME

At least four G20 leaders are not expected to come to Rome, including Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin, another major oil and gas producer.

A source said that while such absences were “not a big political signal”, they would not necessarily impede progress.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rome, officials said, and New Delhi confirmed on Thursday that he will also be attending COP26 in Glasgow. Read more

Neither Russia, China, nor India have pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which is seen as a vital target to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

China has been the most reluctant to commit to the 1.5-degree cap so far, while India is the most adamant in not promising net zero emissions by 2050, said one of the sources.

China and India are also among a group of countries that have yet to present new national plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) ahead of COP26, on how they will contribute. to curb climate change.

A number of countries, including the two Asian giants, this week criticized rich countries for breaking their own promises to cut CO2 emissions and provide financial assistance to weaker countries to fight climate change. In this situation, it is unfair to expect poorer peers to commit to tighter emissions targets, they said.

One of the sources said breakthroughs were more likely in Glasgow than in Rome.

Big issuers like China, India and Russia tend to feel pressured and harassed by Western countries in the G20, he said, making them defensive and reluctant to give ground.

The much larger UN forum was more “neutral” and conducive to compromise, he said.

The G20 in Rome will also focus on the coronavirus pandemic and how to foster global economic recovery, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who will chair the meeting, said on Wednesday.

Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by David Evans and Catherine Evans

