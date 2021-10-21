Keir Starmer: Nicola Sturgeon handled the Covid pandemic as badly as Boris Johnson

SIR Keir Starmer accused Nicola Sturgeon of mismanaging the Covid pandemic as badly as Boris Johnson, and said his record in government was “appalling”.

The British Labor leader blasted the Prime Minister’s response to the pandemic, saying her communication might have been better than the Prime Minister’s, but not his actions.

Sir Keir also accused Mr Sturgeon of using the constitutional debate to distract and disguise his failures in power over education and inequality as well as over health services.

Earlier this month, Sir Keir called on Mr Johnson to apologize to bereaved families after a ‘damning’ report from the Commons on his government’s response to the Covid outbreak.

The report says the mistakes and narrow ‘group thinking’ of ministers and scientists at the start of the pandemic delayed the lockdown and claimed lives, leading to one of the worst public health failures in British history, although he praised the deployment of the vaccine.

Speaking to the Scottish Parliamentary Journalists Association at its Westminster offices, Sir Keir said: ‘I think Nicola Sturgeon’s handling of the pandemic has not been, if you look at the relative numbers, better than that. by Johnson.

“You know, she might have communicated differently, but actually when you look at it, whether it’s the number of deaths, the proportion of deaths, the inequalities that have been updated, or Trace and Protect, again once was a failure in much the same way that Track and Trace was here [south of the border].

He said he was “frustrated” by the way the constitutional question was “constantly used by the SNP to hide its record”.

He said: “I think Nicola Sturgeon said she wanted to be tried on her case.

“Well, if you look at his record on education, it’s appalling.

“If you look at his record on health and health services, it’s appalling.

“The last time I was in Scotland the military was enlisted from the ambulances – it’s still the opposition… two months later.

“If you look at drug-related deaths, the toll is appalling.

“If you look at child poverty [reduction targets] , which I think got into legislation in 2017 and consistently missed the mark.

“So you can see very clearly what’s going on here. Which, as always, uses the constitutional question to mask an appalling record of SNP failure.

“If they want to be judged on their case, they should be judged on their case.

“And that’s not a very good record to defend, in my opinion.”

He was asked if he thought the Prime Minister was losing contact. He said: “I think she hid behind the constitutional question for a long time to cover up the failures of her government. In the field of education, Scotland was a real leader, and now that is no longer the case.

“When it comes to health, the idea that the military will take care of the ambulances is clear proof of failure.

“Child poverty – again, is going in the wrong direction. No one can disguise this as success. It is not success.

When asked if Nicola Sturgeon has peaked and gone for nothing, the allegation he recently made against the Prime Minister, he said: “I think she failed the test she has set herself, which must be judged on her case. Her record is appalling, and she should be judged on this one.

Sir Keir also described Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross’ plan to make him the party of

working class trade unionists in Scotland as “ridiculous”.

When asked how he stopped the shift from former Scottish Labor voters to Conservatives, Sir Keir said: “I think the idea that the Conservatives are the party of working families is ludicrous.

“Look at what is happening right now for working families. Their prices are going up, whether it’s fuel, energy, food, almost all bills are going up.

“Wages have not increased, despite what the governor says. He speaks with forked tongue when he says, we are not going to break the triple because the apparent increase in wages is not real, it is not real world, and then pretend that wages are increasing, and it’s about to hit workers with new taxes.

“The national insurance tax was a deliberate move to hit workers and it will hurt workers.

“So the idea that they are the party of working families is ludicrous, and it is not an argument that can be supported on any analysis whatsoever.”

He said the Labor Party used its recent UK conference to reaffirm it is the party of working families.

He said, “This is our history, this is our present and this is our future. And that is why the backbone of our conference was entirely devoted to education, work, health and safety in the sense of housing and criminal justice. The absolute backbone which is the backbone of any working family.

“And I know that because I come from a hard-working family and these are the things people actually talk about around the kitchen table, and the things that matter most to people.

“This is why we have brought this core into our conference, because I think it is very important that the Labor Party is absolutely focused on.”

With Labor reduced to a single MP in Scotland in the 2019 general election and Mr Johnson with a majority of 80 seats, Sir Keir said there was ‘no return’ to power for the party Labor unless he reconnects with Scottish voters.

He said: “There is no return route that does not go through Scotland, and there should not be one for the Labor Party.

“In other words, we know we need to win more seats, more votes, in Scotland, and we fought because I want to be Prime Minister of the UK, and I want us to have more representation. strong in Scotland, which means we have a lot of work to do.

“This is why we are changing our party. This is why we have Anas as a leader in Scotland, who is focused on rebuilding in Scotland. This is why I spent a good part of our conference just a few weeks ago making important changes to the Labor Party that allows us in Scotland and elsewhere to face the electorate, rather than us. face ourselves.

“The way home for Labor is through Scotland and we know it, we accept it, and we have a job to do.”

With the SNP likely to demand a second independence referendum as a price, it has ruled out any kind of electoral pact or coalition with the SNP to enter Downing Street, something the Scottish Labor leadership is also fiercely opposed to.

When asked if he would categorically rule out working with the SNP, he replied, “Disagree before an election, disagree after an election. I absolutely totally agree with Scottish Labor on this, very clearly. I think I said that when I was up in August, so there isn’t, it’s not a late position on my behalf.

“No deal made, no deal after the election. I’m in exactly the same place as Anas on this.

“Anas and I have been very, very clear about this, so I don’t think the members can delude themselves that we have a different position on this.”

He said Gordon Brown’s commission on the UK’s future would consider how power could be more decentralized in Scotland and elsewhere in the country, but would not consider Scotland’s independence or fiscal autonomy .

He said: “I am in favor of greater decentralization. What we do know is that this needs to be changed.

“This change shouldn’t break the Union, but there has to be change and Gordon is looking at what the options are for that.

“I am equally excited about changes that go beyond the formal question of what powers the Scottish Parliament does and does not have, including bringing decision-making closer to communities and local authorities, as well as to Parliament. Scottish.

“In other words, I don’t think there should be an arid constitutional debate as to whether this power is exercised here in Westminster, or that one in Holyrood.

“It should be about whether decisions can be made closer to the people in Scotland and that’s what Gordon is working on, and that’s why it’s called the Commission on the Future of the UK.”

It is understood that Mr Brown will produce an interim report in a few weeks, with final conclusions in the new year.

An SNP spokesperson said: “Once again Keir Starmer shows how little he knows about everything that goes on in Scotland. The people of Scotland have had their say in our record in government – And our ambitious plans to lead Scotland through the pandemic and into a sustainable recovery – in the May election SNP registered its biggest share of constituency votes, while Labor fell to its worst result never recorded.

“If Keir Starmer wants to know what bad leadership looks like, maybe he should think about the fact that despite his opposition to the most chaotic, callous and buddy-infested Westminster government in living memory, he still follows. Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in the opinion polls.

“The Labor Party continues to allow the Scottish people to be controlled by Westminster and by a Conservative Party they did not vote for – and until they recognize the democratic right of the Scottish people to choose their own future , Labor will continue to slide into the abyss. ”