President Jokowi inaugurates Sei Alalak Bridge in Banjarmasin





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the 850-meter-long Sei Alalak Bridge in the town of Banjarmasin, south Kalimantan (Kalsel), on Thursday (10/21/2021) afternoon. “Alhamdulillah, the Sei Alalak Bridge has been completed and today we are inaugurating it so that it can be used by the community,” the president said as he began his inaugural address. The Sei Alalak Bridge connects the town of Banjarmasin with the regency of Barito Kuala and the central province of Kalimantan. This area is famous for its traffic jams, especially after the northern ring road, which was badly damaged after the floods. I heard that people are eagerly awaiting the inauguration of this bridge, as this bridge has a very important function as the main access route to the town of Banjarmasin with various areas in South Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan. At the same time, it will also help overcome traffic jams after the southern ring road was damaged and destroyed by flooding, the president said. The head of state revealed that the bridge, which was built with a fund of 278 billion rupees, uses high technology and is earthquake resistant and is expected to last up to 100 years. The president hopes that the presence of this bridge can strengthen interregional connectivity in South Kalimantan, facilitate interregional transport flows, rationalize logistics costs to encourage economic growth in surrounding areas and create new economic centers. “I have a little message that after being inaugurated this bridge is best used to generate and promote productive activities in the community, so that the impact can really be felt by our people,” said the head of the ‘State. After delivering his speech, the President pressed the siren button that marked the inauguration of the Sei Alalak Bridge in the city of Banjarmasin. Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Governor of South Kalimantan Sahbirin Noor and Mayor of Banjarmasin Ibnu Sina were also present for accompany President Joko Widodo during the inauguration. (TGH / UN-HUMAS SETKAB) Related news:> Inauguration of the Sei Alalak Bridge, in the town of Banjarmasin, in the province of South Kalimantan, October 21, 2021> Inauguration of the PT Jhonlin Agro Raya (JAR) biodiesel plant, in the Tanah Bumbu regency , in the province of South Kalimantan, October 21, 2021> The President emphasizes the Importance of downstream and industrialization of palm oil> In South Kalimantan, the President will inaugurate the Sei Alalak Bridge and the Biodiesel Plant> The Indonesian Regency Government Association (Apkasi) Autonomous Exhibition 2021 opens at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java Province on October 20, 2021

