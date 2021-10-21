Turkish President Says Nigeria-Turkey Trade To Increase $ 5 Billion – Nairametrics





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has revealed that the volume of trade between Nigeria and Turkey will be increased by $ 5 billion, in order to strengthen socio-economic ties between the two countries. Erdogan revealed this on Wednesday during a press briefing after a closed-door bilateral meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. He said Turkey is willing to partner with Nigeria on security issues and also expressed optimism about the growth of relations between Nigeria and Turkey. What President Erdogan said Erdogan said, We hope and pray that we immediately increase our trade volume to $ 5 billion. We hope and pray that the relations between the two nations will develop further on the basis of a win-win situation and on the basis of mutual respect. As Turkey, we are closely following the development in Nigeria in our fraternal and friendly nation. Terrorist organizations, armed gangs and naval vendors are continually active in Nigeria and the Nigerian authorities are continually fighting them. In others to cooperate more in the field of military operations, defense and security, we are doing whatever is available. We are ready to share our capacities, even to extend our capacities like Turkey with Nigeria, in particular in the field of the defense and security industry which are hailed by the world. He said he hopes that Turkey’s sensitivity in the fight against terrorism will be shared by Nigeria and other countries. The perpetrators of the heinous failed July 15 coup, FETO, are still very active in Nigeria. And we constantly share our information with the interlocutor and the Nigerian authorities, he said. What President Buhari said President Buhari praised the Turkish President for opening his country’s borders to welcome millions of refugees from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, who are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance. The Nigerian President described the two-day visit of President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan as a reflection of the strong, warm and cordial bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Turkey. “The key issues we addressed included a series of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding that had been finalized. “As a positive result, eight major agreements / memoranda of understanding on a number of key sectors, including energy, defense industry, mining and hydrocarbons, were signed today. We have agreed that implementation must begin immediately. “During our discussions, we also reviewed the travel ban list based on the revised COVID-19 protocols and removed Turkey from Nigeria’s travel ban list. Turkey has indeed achieved remarkable success in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic ”, said Buhari. Buhari added that Nigeria and Turkey have had very useful discussions on a number of bilateral issues, aimed at strengthening this cordial relationship between the two countries. Related

