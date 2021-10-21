How Imran Khan and Pakistani government ‘copy-paste’ Indian opposition diatribes





In an interesting podcast, Dr Omar Ali, a blogger of Pakistani descent, validated what Indians have otherwise taken as a joke in recent years. Internet users have repeatedly pointed out the striking similarity between the statements by leaders of the Congress parties and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Whether it’s belittling Veer Savarkar, constantly attacking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), or blaming “Hindutva” for everything, the two have recently been singing the same tunes.

It turns out our neighbor actually gets ideas from the Congress Party and that was not a joke after all but a stark reality.

The Pundit Brun blog

Dr Omar Ali, in his popular blog Brown Pundits, touched on a variety of topics, from Kashmir to the Aryan debate, even talking to BJP spokespersons such as Shazia Ilmi.

Ali, who typically interviews people on his podcast, has this time taken to the hot seat himself to answer questions about Pakistani myths and realities. Interviewed by guest blogger Maneesh Taneja, Ali spoke about the ideology of Pakistan, the Indo-Pakistani partition, why the military is ruling Pakistan, how the Indo-Pakistani relationship is likely to be evolve and more.

The confession

It was in the midst of this candid conversation that Ali revealed that Pakistan was in fact taking clues from the “liberal” Indian establishment to attack India and create anti-Indian and anti-Hindu narratives.

About 14 minutes into the interview, Taneja asks Ali about Pakistan’s perception of Gandhi and Nehru.

They are seen as Hindu rulers and if they are portrayed as someone who tried to be inclusive, they are swept aside as smart double-sided people deceiving Muslims, Ali said revealing that treating Hindus double-sided is extremely common in Pakistani speech. However, this is where it gets interesting.

Taneja then questions Ali about Veer Savarkar and BR Ambedkar, to which Ali says Savarkar is not even in Pakistani conversations. It was also only now that he was mentioned as a proto-fascist that they began to pick up Indians.

It’s mostly on social media or those who go to study abroad with Indian students who come from the liberal side and see Savarkar as Hitler’s prodigy. So these things that we (Pakistanis) picked up from you guys, Ali said further.

Speaking of Imran Khan attacking India against Savarkar and Hindutva, Ali said: We are not the engines of this propaganda. This narrative of fascism and Nazism comes from India and it just becomes convenient for us to pick up and amplify it.

Well, Ali is not wrong at all. While the hatred of the Nazis was directed against the Jews, the RSS directed it towards the Muslims and to a lesser extent towards the Christians. They believe India is for Hindus only and others are not equal citizens, Imran Khan told the United Nations General Assembly last year.

Surprisingly, in April 2019, the head of the Congress IT cell shared a metamorphosed image of Adolf Hitler to compare him to Narendra Modi.

Pakistan and its copy / paste agenda

It is almost embarrassing to find our neighboring enemy country responsible for bloody terrorism on our land, to follow the example of the Indian opposition to attack us on national and global platforms.

The Pakistani prime minister, during a speech at the UNGA this year, had declared in no other language: community.

Best quote from PM Khan. Image source: Associate Press of Pakistan

This was turned into a quote from The Associated Press of Pakistan for their digital platform.

Khan on the Kashmir case in July had said, “We can tell India that we (Pakistan) have been waiting for a long time to coexist as civilized neighbors… but what to do? The SSR ideology intervened between the two.

The feeling of love, of brotherhood that exists between you all is being ruined by the people of BJP and RSS. Your composite culture was attacked, your brotherhood was attacked, and they weakened you before they wrested your state from you. You can see for yourself that the economy, tourism and affairs of Union Territories are badly affected, was yet another statement, not from Khan, but from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In fact, the Pakistani prime minister has sometimes even cited congressional leaders to validate his attack on the RSS and the BJP. Here is an example.

Mr. @RahulGandhi madam @priyankagandhi very proud moment for you and your leaders @INCIndia and karyakartas PM of Pakistan terrorist state @ImranKhanPTI targeting India with statements made by you Congressis @ ippatel @ShefVaidya @TajinderBagga @ashokepandit @AskAnshul pic .twitter.com / azSo0Wg

Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) September 27, 2019

So when Ali mentioned that Pakistan now just speaks the language the Indian opposition used to attack India, he wasn’t entirely wrong.

Same script-same statement

We had earlier reported several instances where Imran Khan had garnered rants from the Congress party.

Imran Khan has always maintained that the repeal of Section 370 was illegal and vehemently opposed it. He also called on international bodies to interfere in Indian internal affairs.

Interestingly, the Congress party also took the same stance on the issue. In a resolution adopted by the Congressional Working Committee on August 6, 2019, the party claimed that every principle of constitutional law, state rights, parliamentary procedure and democratic governance had been violated during the repeal of section 370.

Imran Khan had claimed that two million Indian Muslims had been “stripped of their citizenship”, a blatant and baseless lie. The Congress party has also opposed tooth and nail to the NRC.

Khan in 2020 also succeeded in blaming Delhi’s anti-CAA riots and farmers’ protests over RSS / BJP ideology.

As we continued to make our observations, the Pakistani-born blogger confirmed the common model used by the Indian opposition and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to take on India on global platforms.

