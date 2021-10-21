Politics
PM Modi and Amit Shah pay tribute to police officers killed on this occasion
Every year, Police Memorial Day is celebrated on October 21. The day was established to pay tribute to the police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
According to data from the National Police Memorial, a total of 35,134 police officers died in the line of duty from independence until August 31, 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mark the occasion, recognizing the remarkable efforts of our police forces to maintain public order and assist others in times of need.
Minister of the Interior Amit Shah also paid tribute to the police officers killed, writing that their sacrifice and dedication is an inspiration to everyone. He added that the country’s police force was a wonderful example of the culmination of courage, restraint and diligence.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid tribute to the police who were killed in the service of their country.
The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, also marked the occasion. He said the country is indebted to all martyred policemen for their courage and dedication.
The Central Association of Indian Police Service (IPS) said the nation will never forget the sacrifices made by brave hearts that have been martyred.
Story
Police Memorial Day owes its origin to a confrontation in 1959 with Chinese troops in the hot springs area of Ladakh. The Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) was given responsibility for maintaining security in the border region and managing border posts.
A reconnaissance squad was captured by Chinese soldiers near Kongka Pass. A search operation launched for the missing squad resulted in a clash, 10 police officers lost their lives on October 21, 1959. Since then, the day has been marked every year to remember their sacrifice, as well as that of all the police officers who lost their lives in the service of the nation.
National Police Memorial
In 2018, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the National Police Memorial in New Delhi in honor of the occasion. The memorial also includes a Wall of Valor, as well as a museum and a central sculpture dedicated to strength.
Last year Amit Shah paid tribute to the police officers killedon the spot and told their family members that this memorial was not just made of bricks, stones and cement, he reminded the country that every drop of martyrs’ blood has moved India forward on the path of development.
