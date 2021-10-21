Ambassador’s choice highlights US forces in fight against China





WASHINGTON The choice of President Joe Biden as ambassador to Beijing told lawmakers considering his appointment on Wednesday that Americans should “have confidence in our strength in the face of the rise of China, a nation he said the United States and their allies could handle. Nicholas Burns, a former senior State Department official and diplomat with decades of experience in Washington and overseas, testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as the Biden administration attempts to guide states -United abroad towards the management of competition with China. The post of Chinese ambassador is one of the most important for American foreign policy. China’s military, diplomatic and economic assertion in the region and beyond under the leadership of its ambitious president, Xi Jinping, has increasingly sparked warnings of a new Cold War. This includes hawkish talks of an arms race with warnings that China threatens to overtake the United States in high tech, commerce, military technology and other areas, while challenging states. -United for global influence. A d In his testimony on Wednesday, Burns took a calmer demeanor, calling America’s relationship with China manageable. China is not an Olympian power, Burns said. While being a country of extraordinary strength, it also presents significant weaknesses and challenges in political, economic and demographic terms. We should have confidence in our strength, the American forces, confidence in our business community, in our innovation community, in our universities, in our ability to attract the best students from around the world, confidence in our unmatched army. In our foreign service and our first-rate civil service, trust in our values ​​which brilliantly oppose China’s authoritarian regime. “We will be successful if we build this American force around our diplomacy,” he said. He stressed that building alliances in the Indo-Pacific was essential to counter China. This included praising the Biden defense alliance announced last month with Australia and the UK as potentially transformational. American nuclear power. A d Burns also gave what would be rare credit from the Biden administration to his predecessor, praising President Donald Trump and his last Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, for reinvigorating a bloc with Australia, the India and Japan. He echoed the Biden administration’s stance on cooperating with China to the extent possible, but condemning many of its actions, calling China’s treatment of its predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority genocide “and its business practices. unacceptable He aligned himself with US support for Taiwan and Hong Kong in the face of China’s military and political actions there. As the third official in the State Department of the George W. Bush administration, Burns led negotiations to control Iran’s nuclear program and secure a nuclear deal with India, which some have criticized as weakening long-standing policy. date on nuclear non-proliferation. His work since leaving the Foreign Service has included teaching diplomacy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard. A d Burns’ status as a high-ranking statesman under the Republican and Democratic administrations is likely to gain broad support for his nomination in a Senate vote. However, two Republican senators, Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, pledge to block Biden’s candidates over unrelated disputes, creating what the Biden administration sees as a critical deficit in U.S. diplomatic representation in the United States. ‘foreigner.

