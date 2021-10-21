Profile: The Rise of Ahsan Ramzan – Journal





YOUNG snooker sensation Ahsan Ramzan was no bet, but he made his mark in the recently concluded National Snooker Championship. He was one of six outstanding juniors lined up by the Pakistani Pool and Snooker Federation (PBSF) to compete in the event alongside 50 other cueists.

Ahsans’ phenomenal rise in men’s competition in the presence of five very experienced national champions proved that there is no shortage of talent in the country and sent a loud and clear message that the future lies in youth investment.

He made his name in the annals of the game by becoming the youngest male finalist of all time, but didn’t have the chance to make another story by winning all five national titles.

With national U-16, U-17 and U-18 titles under his belt, he lost 3-6 to Sheikh M. Mudassir in the U-21 national final in Lahore on August 10, in addition to a loss. 6-7 against Mohammad Sajjad. in the men’s final on October 11.

The 16-year-old. who comes from Lahore. has plenty of time to add the two remaining honors to his tally as well as breaking down barriers in world events in the days to come.

By reaching the top two rankings, Sajjad and Ahsan qualified to represent the country at the IBSF World Snooker Championship to be held in Doha later this year.

This was his third appearance in the men’s national competition. He could not go beyond the league in the last two events held in 2019 and 2020.

Ahsan had quit his studies after passing eighth grade due to the sudden death of his father three years ago. He had already lost his mother when he was only four years old.

He was one of three juniors employed by the State Bank, but this unfortunately could not last for more than a year following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s notification to dissolve the sports teams.

Sheikh M. Mudassir and Ali Haider were the other two cueists alongside former national champion Mohammad Bilal, a trainer, who also lost his job.

In addition to a purse of Rs 50,000 and another Rs 25,000 for being the youngest finalist, he received Rs 35,000 as a daily allowance for 13 days by the gaming control body. Tax was deducted from the prize money.

Considering the rate of inflation, the cash prize as well as the allowance is meager for players with the potential to keep their interest alive.

Ahsan still has a lot of miles to go and for that he needs financial support. The Punjab Sports Board is expected to come forward and sponsor his education expenses in addition to giving him a substantial monthly stipend to meet his regular training.

Posted in Dawn, le 21 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1653055/profile-the-rise-of-ahsan-ramzan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos