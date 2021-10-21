



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the crucial UN climate summit COP26, the country’s environment ministry confirmed. The summit which will start on October 31 in Glasgow is co-hosted by the UK and Italy and will bring together 197 countries to discuss their climate action goals. COP26 is considered the most important climate summit since the signing of the Paris Agreement, with countries expected to increase their individual contributions to tackle the climate crisis in the hope of keeping global warming at 1.5 ° vs. Confirmation of Mr. Modis’ attendance came from India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who spoke Thursday in an interview with Reuters news agency. The participation of Mr. Modis, among other world leaders like US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will boost hopes that India will use the summit to announce climate action plans more ambitious. India is the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases, after the United States and China. Unlike those two, however, he hasn’t set a target year for achieving carbon neutrality – that is, removing as much carbon from the atmosphere as the country emits. Doubts remain about the participation of other key world leaders at the COP, with Russian Vladimir Putin announcing this week that he will not be traveling to Glasgow and that he will send a senior official in his place. British Prime Minister and de facto summit host Boris Johnson has been informed that China’s Xi Jinping may also not attend, according to various media reports. China’s special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua has asked those concerned to wait until Beijing makes an announcement. Mr. Modi is expected to meet Mr. Johnson on the sidelines of COP26. Both have stressed the importance of climate action as a priority in previous discussions between the two countries. There has been increasing pressure on India to announce stronger climate action targets. At the 2015 COP summit, India set its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to include targets for reducing emissions intensity to GDP from 33 to 35 percent by 2030 relative to at its 2005 level. It has also committed to producing around 40% of its electricity from renewable sources and improving its carbon sink by planting trees. However, India was already on track to meet these targets when they were set, and although India has made great strides on the green energy front, coal remains its main source of production. electricity. Experts have urged the country to take bigger steps towards weaning from anthrax given the expected growth of its economy over the next decade. The impact of domestic turmoil in India can also be seen during Mr Modis’ visit to Glasgow, with a Sikh body announcing its intention to protest in George Square. The group said it would protest the controversial agricultural reforms adopted last year in India, as well as the ongoing arrest and detention of British citizen Jagtar Singh Johal in India.

