UK and New Zealand approve trade deal; I hope it will open more doors





LONDON (AP) Britain and New Zealand have reached a trade deal that eliminates tariffs on a wide range of products as the UK expands economic ties around the world after leaving the Union European.

The deal was cemented Wednesday evening during a conference call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, after 16 months of talks between negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand is only 0.2% of UK trade, Britain hopes this will help open the door to joining the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership.



The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada and Vietnam, had a GDP of 8.4 trillion pounds ($ 11.6 trillion) in 2020. It’s a great trade deal for the UK, cementing our long friendship with New Zealand and strengthening our ties with the Indo-Pacific, Johnson said. It will benefit businesses and consumers across the country, lowering costs for exporters and opening up access to our workers. ” Ardern said the deal was one of the best ever for New Zealand and that it would boost the country’s economy by around NZ $ 1 billion ($ 720 million) as it opens up the lead to more sales of local wine, butter, cheese and beef. This is a historic but substantial deal and it was concluded in essentially a year, Ardern said. This has never been done before. UK trade officials have trumpeted the benefits of the deal, saying Sauvignon Blanc, Manuka honey and New Zealand kiwifruit would be cheaper for UK consumers. Clothing, buses and bulldozers will also no longer be subject to tariffs. British farmers expressed concern, however, saying the deal, and another signed with Australia earlier this year, could boost food imports at a time when labor shortages and rising costs are already hurting many UK farmers. This could undermine the viability of many British farms in the years to come, to the detriment of the public, who want more British food on their shelves, and to the detriment of our rural communities and our cherished agricultural landscapes. ” National Farmers Union, Minette says Batters. Instead of repeating the refrain that these deals will be good for UK farming, our government must now explain how these deals will concretely benefit agriculture, the future of food production and the high standards that come with it on those shores, Batters said. When asked if the deal meant New Zealand would depend less on China for its exports, Ardern said diversification would improve the options and resilience of its exporters. When Britain joined what was then the European Economic Community in 1973, many New Zealand exporters felt abandoned. Ardern said the new deal means it may be time to end this period in history. Some details of the deal are still being finalized and officials expect it to take effect next year. Johnson’s Conservative government is negotiating free trade deals around the world in an attempt to spur economic growth after Brexit. The biggest prize would be a trade deal with the United States, although a deal with America seems a long way off. ___ Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand. ___ Follow all of AP’s stories on post-Brexit developments in Britain on https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ourmidland.com/news/article/UK-New-Zealand-approve-trade-deal-hope-it-opens-16550525.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos