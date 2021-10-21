US protesters demand release and repatriation of Aafia Siddiqui | Human rights news





Boston, USA Dozens of protesters and human rights activists call on the Pakistani government to work to end the continued imprisonment of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui in the United States.

Carrying photos and banners, protesters gathered outside Pakistan’s consulate in New York on Wednesday to denounce Siddiquis’ plight and urge the Pakistani government to actively seek her immediate release and repatriate her.

Free, Free Aafia, cried the demonstrators in unison.

The rally was part of a series of protests organized by a coalition of more than 20 local and national human and religious rights groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Similar protests are planned in Boston and Washington, DC, in the coming weeks.

Who is Aafia Siddiqui?

Siddiqui, a Pakistani national trained in the United States, was accused of attempting to kill American soldiers and FBI agents during questioning after her arrest in 2008 in the Afghan province of Ghazni.

She was flown to the United States and sentenced to 86 years in prison after a New York court found the 49-year-old mother of three guilty of attempted murder and assault in 2010.

Siddiqui received his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1995 and a doctorate in neuroscience from Brandeis University in Boston before returning to Pakistan in 2003.

According to his family, Siddiqui and his three children were abducted by Pakistani intelligence services immediately after his return.

In 2008, she appeared in Afghanistan and was arrested by Afghan police on suspicion of planning a suicide bombing and in possession of notes on the manufacture of chemical weapons and dirty bombs, accusations denied by the family. and lawyers.

She is currently being held at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

Victim of the American War on Terror

Mosaab Sadeia, a 21-year-old member of the New York Islamic Leadership Council and one of the organizers of the New York protest, said Siddiqui was a victim of the so-called US war on terrorism and unjustly imprisoned.

She is a prisoner of conscience, a political prisoner and a victim of the American war on terrorism. We are here to tell the Pakistani government to stand up for its citizen and guarantee her freedom, Sadeia told Al Jazeera.

Author and anti-war activist Sarah Flounders has been following the Siddiquis case for over a decade and believes she is innocent.

She is the victim of a secret restitution. I attended his trial. It was just a show trial and a theater of war on terrorism, Flounders told Al Jazeera by telephone.

The US government should immediately release her and reunite her with her children.

Activist Sarah Flounders speaking to protesters demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui [Courtesy of Mahtab Khan]

Protesters also accused prison officials of treating Siddiqui inhumanely. In July, she was attacked by a fellow inmate with a cup of hot liquid and later locked in solitary confinement.

This resulted in burns around his eyes and could have permanently damaged them. There were visible bruises on his arm, Siddiquis lawyer Marwa Elbially told Al Jazeera.

Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Kristie A Breshears confirmed to Al Jazeera that she was aware of the incident but declined to provide further details.

We are aware of the reported incident, which is the subject of ongoing litigation. For reasons of confidentiality, safety and security, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) does not discuss information on the conditions of detention of detainees and does not comment on pending litigation or matters subject to legal proceedings. Breshears wrote in an email response to Al Jazeera. .

Daughter of the Nation

In Pakistan, the Siddiquis affair garnered tremendous support from all political circles.

In 2018, the Pakistani Senate unanimously passed a resolution dubbing her daughter of the nation. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly supported the negotiation of Siddiquis’s release with the US government.

In July 2019, after meeting with then-US President Donald Trump, Khan told media that releasing Shakeel Afridi in exchange for Siddiqui may be a possibility in the future.

Afridi is a Pakistani surgeon who was allegedly recruited by the CIA to track and locate Osama bin Laden, which ultimately led to the murder of Bin Laden.

In 2012, Afridi was sentenced to 33 years in prison under a colonial-era treason law by a Pakistani court. His appeal is still pending before a high court in Peshawar.

Maliha Shahid, spokesperson for the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, said the Siddiquis affair is still a priority for the government.

His detention and conditions of incarceration remain a subject of discussion between the governments of Pakistan and the United States. Our Consul General in Houston regularly visits Dr Aafia to ensure his well-being, Shahid told Al Jazeera.

In the United States, protesters hold up placards demanding the release and repatriation of Aafia Siddiqui [Courtesy of Mahtab Khan]

Growing support for US release

In recent months, calls in the United States for Siddiqui’s release and repatriation have intensified.

Last month, the Boston branch of United Steelworkers, a union, passed a resolution calling on the US government to release Siddiqui and allow independent doctors from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) to visit to assess his mental and physical injuries.

This is one of the most egregious and outrageous cases showing the US government’s violation of human rights and international law. We can’t go anywhere in the world and kidnap anyone, union vice-president Stevan Kirschbaum told Al Jazeera.

Our resolution aims to highlight and bring the case of injustice committed against Aafia Siddiqui to living rooms across the United States, he added.

Imam Omar Suleiman, a prominent American Muslim scholar and civil rights leader, demonstrated outside FMC prison last month to draw attention to Siddiquis’ incarceration.

This is a personal appeal to @ImranKhanPTI on behalf of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from the FMC Carswell Military Reserve Base Prison.

Hope you will see this. Sister Aafia is being held in appalling conditions here in Texas. Take her home. #Free_Sister_Aafia pic.twitter.com/qp52A5heEo

Dr Omar Suleiman (@ omarsuleiman504) September 20, 2021

She is a woman who has been wrongly kidnapped, tortured and imprisoned. Nothing about her prosecution makes sense, and there is no legal basis for her being detained in the United States, Suleiman told Al Jazeera.

She deserves to be released and return home to live in peace with dignity with her family rather than in a dungeon in Texas.

