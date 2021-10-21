Putin will not go to Glasgow for climate conference





Russian President Vladimir V. Putin will not attend a United Nations climate summit later this month, seen as critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but he could deliver a speech via video link, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry S. Peskov did not explain the Glasgow summit decision, but stressed that climate change remains a priority for Russia. The issues that will be discussed in Glasgow at this time are one of the priorities of our foreign policy, said Mr Peskov. A Russian delegation is still expected to travel to Scotland for the conference. Mr Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow last week, said he was reluctant to attend because of the risk of the coronavirus spreading. He said his entourage would include around 100 people and the trip would be risky. Mr Putin, who was vaccinated, had to isolate himself in September after being exposed to the virus. Russia is the world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, but has been seen to be dragging its feet in policies to reduce pollution. It is also a major exporter of oil, coal and natural gas, the fossil fuels which are the main culprits of climate change. Mr Putin suggested that some policies designed to slow climate change are actually aimed at hurting Russia’s energy exports.

The country has participated in past efforts to control emissions, most recently committing in 2015 to limit pollution from global warming to levels lower than those it emitted in 1990. But due to industrial collapse which followed the end of the Soviet Union, Russia was already emitting less in 2015 than in 1990. The commitment did little to reduce global greenhouse gas pollution. Last week, Mr Putin announced a new plan for Russia to become carbon neutral by 2060. The plan suggests that Russia should receive more credit for the carbon absorbed by the country’s vast forests in Siberia and that this uptake can be increased through new forest management practices, such as fighting forest fires more aggressively. Chinese officials have not confirmed whether Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, will attend the event. But if he did appear, it would probably be from a distance; Xi has not publicly left the country since Covid-19 spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan in January 2020. Xie Zhenhua, China’s first climate negotiator, told Reuters On Tuesday, global climate officials are expected to wait for confirmation from China’s Foreign Ministry, and only after making an announcement will we tell you.

The Chinese government has also publicly supported the COP26 effort and promoted some of its own climate goals, including plans to reduce emissions and stop building new coal-fired projects abroad. In September, Han Zheng, Chinese Vice Premier, held a virtual meeting with Alok Sharma, the British minister who is the president-designate of COP26, and said the summit would send a strong political signal, according to an account on state media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/20/world/europe/putin-glasgow-climate-conference-cop26.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos