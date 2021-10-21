Presidential spokesperson: Jokowi-Ma’ruf government, two years of “hijacking the pandemic”

Merdeka.com – Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman explained the two years of the administration of President Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin is two years to eradicate the Covid-19 virus. And eliminate the pandemic in Indonesia.

“The two years of President Joko Widodo’s administration are two years of ‘pandemic hijacking’ with gradual transformation,” he said in Jakarta. Jakarta, Thursday (10/21).

He said that the achievements of these two years were the cooperation between Jokowi and all the people. He said he would continue to do so.

“Make Indonesia Maju. Thank you to the 270 million Indonesians for their cooperation and volunteering in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe in Indonesia Maju, Indonesia Tangguh and Indonesia Tumbuh,” he said .

Fadjroel also claimed that during the pandemic, the international achievements made by Indonesian athletes were also proud. One of them is the Thomas Cup 2020 back in Indonesia after 19 years, the presidency of the G-20, the world’s largest economy, is also in the hands of Indonesia.

Previously, Democrats had submitted numerous notes for Joko Widodo-Maruf Amin’s two-year administration. Democratic spokesman Herzaky Mahendra Putra said political and democratic conditions in Indonesia have continued to deteriorate over the past two years.

“Continuing to deteriorate, the assessments of various international institutions, such as Freedom House, The Economist Intelligence Unit, as well as national investigative institutions such as the SMRC recently,” Herzaky said in his statement on Thursday (10/21 ).

The low index of democracy in Indonesia, Herzaky continued, was also conveyed by Freedom House. “In fact, during the Joko Widodo era, Indonesia was never included in the category of a free or free country! as was the case at the time of the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. of a partly free country, ”he said.

Herzaky said Joko Widodo’s administration needed to work hard for the remaining three years to improve it. Not to mention that the current government must avoid the great temptation of the absolutism of power which has a negative impact on Indonesian democracy.

“With the political power of parliament currently reaching 82%, any policy the government adopts can easily be approved by parliament. the government already has the will, ”he said.

Separately, Democrats also highlighted the emergence of speeches about a three-term president or an additional two or three-year term that had been blown out by propaganda machines on social media.

Fortunately, so far President Joko Widodo does not seem serious about a three-term presidential speech or an additional two or three-year term. This is a positive signal that we should deal with in order to let it not happen suddenly Because if it does, our democracy will return to dark times, even darker than the New Order, ”he said.

The next important note, Herzaky said, is space for the different parts. Many parties that disagree with the government face very serious consequences.

“From doxing, defamatory attacks, hoaxes, hacking of accounts to attempts to confiscate legitimate management, as experienced by the Democratic Party under the leadership of the President General of the AHY. Very serious efforts are being made to destroy powers that have different views with the government. There are very real abuses of power, but it seems the government is powerless to deal with it, ”he said.

Democrats hope the Jokowi-Maruf Amin government can step down in 2024 leaving a legacy of a democratic climate better than the current situation, amid the siege of monetary policy, post-truth politics and identity politics .

“As the president of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, has reminded it on several occasions”, he concluded. [fik]