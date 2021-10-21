Weah, Gnassingbe and Kobore discuss these sub-regional issues





President George Manneh Weah concluded a one-day official working visit to Lomé, Togo, at the invitation of his Togolese counterpart Foure Gnassingbe. President Roch Christian Kobore of Burkina Faso was also in Lomé to participate in the event. President Weah and his colleagues held talks on issues of sub-regional interest, focusing on the political and security situation in neighboring Guinea. The President is keen to ensure that peace and stability reign in neighboring Liberia, through a smooth transition to democratic and civilian rule. I worry about Guinea. They are our good neighbors and the transition to democratic rule must be clear with a reasonable timetable, President Weah said. While reiterating Liberia’s position – which is in line with the West African Regional Bloc’s decision – the president said it was time for Guinea to “move on” to a peaceful and secure nation. ECOWAS leaders have called for the return to civilian rule and the unconditional release of ousted President Alpha Condé, as well as all those detained with him following the coup. That Colonel Mahamady Doumbouya and the CNRD propose a reasonable timetable, setting out their plans to bring the country back to democratic civilian rule. I propose to meet them so that together we can find common ground on the crisis, said the Liberian leader. While imposing sanctions on the coup leaders following a summit last month, the regional body also called for elections to be held within six months. The Liberian leader said he wanted to work with his colleagues to find a lasting solution to the crisis that threatens peace and security in the region. At the same time, on the sidelines of his visit to Togo, President Weah also had bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a state visit to the country. The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including possible cooperation on security, infrastructure and the economy. They agreed to continue discussions during a state visit to Turkey before the end of the year. The president and the delegation, which included Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, Defense Minister Daniel Ziankhan and Information Minister Ledgerhood Rennie, returned to the country on Wednesday afternoon. thenewdawnliberia.com/pres-weah-departs-for-togo /

